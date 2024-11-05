Medianova receives investment boost, strengthening position in cloud security and CDN market

Content delivery network (CDN) and cloud security provider Medianova has secured an undisclosed but "substantial" investment from Turkish private equity firm Turkven.

Turkish company Medianova has five international patents and has developed a suite of advanced cloud and cybersecurity solutions — including CDN Web Acceleration, DDoS Protection, WAF, and Bot Protection.

Medianova provides robust infrastructure solutions for large enterprises, e-commerce platforms, social media networks, and gaming companies across Europe, Turkey and nearby regions, especially in key markets like Europe, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan and Egypt.

With operations spanning 21 countries and over 50 data centres, Medianova supports millions of daily users worldwide.

This partnership aims to reinforce Medianova’s leadership in regional markets and accelerate its expansion in the global arena.

According to Medianova founder and CEO Serkan Sevim, Medianova has been fueled by organic growth, customer loyalty, and continuous reinvestment in technology.

“With Turkven’s support, we are now set to accelerate our expansion, bolstering our global competitiveness and reinforcing our regional market leadership.”

Turkven Executive Barış Seven shared that the investment will enable Medianova to achieve a more competitive stance worldwide.

“Together with Medianova, we aim to elevate the international visibility of successful technology companies emerging from Turkey.”

This new investment will further fortify Medianova’s market position by enhancing its cloud-based cybersecurity offerings and performance-driven products.