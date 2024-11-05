Broswarm secures €800,000 for game-changing landmine detection tech

Broswarm, a defence tech startup specialising in mine detection, has secured €800,000 in funding from ScaleWolf, a hybrid accelerator and fund for defence tech.

This funding will accelerate the development of Broswarm’s proprietary X-Ray Eagle sensor, which enhances mine detection by providing clear, 3D visualisations from up to 10 metres above ground.

I spoke to Ernestas Žvaigždinas, co-founder and CEO of Broswarm, to learn more.

Existing drone technology for landmine detection faces significant limitations.

Despite substantial investment in demining efforts, outdated technology hinders progress in conflict zones. Most mine detection systems rely on basic sensors that need to be almost at ground level to detect objects accurately, making them prone to false positives—a significant drain on time and resources.

According to Žvaigždinas:

“Traditional drones for landmine detection, including those using magnetrons, magnetometers, spectrum cameras, and infrared apps, are ineffective against non-metallic mines. Further dense vegetation can hinder drone operations, particularly for rover-type drones.”

The company’s challenges with existing sensors made them realise they needed a better solution. They hired a globally recognised physicist.

Žvaigždinas detailed:

“The whole idea is that the sensor must provide functionality for the human eye. So we changed how we approach sensor technology from an engineering perspective.”

The physicist had deep expertise in radar, and the company realised:

“We could combine Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) with a synthetic aperture reader used in satellites. This means we could scan a whole area at a different angle and then collect the data. With obviously difficult mathematics and algorithms, we could combine all the data and see every possible angle.”

In response, the X-Ray Eagle is a sensor that uses advanced radio waves to create 3D images of buried objects. Mounted on drones, the sensor can detect items up to 0.5 metres deep while operating from greater heights than traditional technology allows.

X-Ray Eagle has the potential to significantly reduce false positives and provide reliable visual data for faster, more effective mine clearance.

Significantly, the company believes that the sensor, made locally in Lithuania, will be available at a price point comparable to the existing sensors on the market.

Broswarm has signed a contract with the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence to collaborate on demining technology, and the company took first place at a NATO challenge:

According to Žvaigždinas:

“The visuals produced by our sensor are so clear, they’re almost like photographs, offering teams a completely new way to quickly and safely assess buried threats. We demonstrated this technology at the NATO Innovation Challenge, where it earned first place with outstanding results.”

The company plans to deploy its drones to Ukraine in the future, where over 30 percent of the land is suspected to be mine-contaminated, and dense vegetation and uneven terrain exacerbate these limitations.

With more than 2 million landmines impacting agricultural areas and critical infrastructure and limiting the mobility of Ukrainian forces, the need for a breakthrough in mine detection technology has never been more urgent.

Edvinas Skerza, Managing Partner at ScaleWolf and former Vice Minister of Defense of Lithuania, said:

“Governments worldwide are making landmine detection and clearance a priority, and for the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence, it’s currently the number one focus. Broswarm’s technology will not only be able to clear mines from secure areas but also support troops on the ground to manoeuvre faster and more safely through landmine-infested front line areas.”

With this funding, the company plans to accelerate R&D, refine and patent the X-Ray Eagle technology, ultimately achieving a field-ready prototype for large-scale deployment. This includes further field tests over the next 12 months.

Lead image: Ernestas Žvaigždinas, co-founder and CEO of Broswarm. Photo: uncredited.