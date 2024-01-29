Procuretech startup akirolabs raises $5M Seed funding

Today akirolabs, a Berlin-based procuretech startup, announced that it has raised $5 million in its recent Seed funding round.

The company offers an AI-powered strategic procurement SaaS solution, enabling its customers to unlock and achieve 4-5 times higher value from procurement — beyond savings.

According to Michael Pleuger, CEO of akirolabs:

"We're very grateful for the trust placed into akirolabs in this funding round. It emphasises the imperative of advanced strategic procurement software in today's economic environment. In these challenging times, akirolabs does not just facilitate price savings. Our solution delivers tangible improvements in total cost and supply chain resilience, sustainability and agility, strengthening the competitiveness of our customers."

Investors in this round included HTGF, OTB Ventures, D11Z Ventures, and Serpentine Ventures, alongside angel investments from industry leaders such as Fredrick Spalcke (ex-CPO of Phillips & Huawei), Heiko Schwarz (CEO of riskmethods), Markus Ehrle (VP and General Manager EMEA at ServiceNow), and Detlef Schultz (former CEO of the Vodafone Procurement Company).

Mateusz Lukasik, Investment Director at OTB Ventures, shared:

"With the advent of LLMs, there is an opportunity to transform the strategic aspects of procurement decision-making. Founding teams that combine deep domain expertise with technical prowess will thrive in this environment. akirolabs fits the bill, and we are excited to support them."

akirolabs has also appointed Jens Rassloff as the Chairman of its Advisory Board.

Lead image: akirolabs. Photo: uncredited.