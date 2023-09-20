KYP ai secures €17.5M to boost GenAI feature and global expansion

Cologne-based business productivity platform KYP.ai has raised a Series A investment round of €17.5 million led by OTB Ventures and includes existing investors 42CAP and Tola Capital. The funding will allow the German startup to promote and expand its latest feature of GenAI opportunity identification and will see the firm scale operations Stateside and continue the push for a larger customer base as it scales in Europe, India, Singapore, and China.

"The future lies in leveraging emerging tech to measure productivity, no matter the location. That's where KYP.ai steps in. Armed with real-time data, this AI-based platform empowers top executives to stay ahead of the competition and kick-starts a productivity revolution," says Adam Niewiński, Managing Partner and co-founder of OTB Ventures.

KYP.ai’s SaaS solutions give companies productivity insights on their staff, processes, and technology — it claims companies will see an ROI typically within three months as it delivers a 34 percent increase in process automation and 26 percent cost optimisation, boosting process standardisation by 78 percent and efficiency by 32 percent.

"Today is an important milestone for KYP.ai as we are scaling our business globally. We look forward to partnering with our new and existing investors to deliver our productivity 360 vision to customers in new markets and continue to enable business leaders to make deeply informed and responsive decisions to drive value and cost savings as they navigate the current business environment," says Adam Bujak, CEO and co-founder of KYP.ai.

