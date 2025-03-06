Meet the Latest Speakers Set to Take the Stage at the Tech.eu Summit London 2025

As excitement builds for the Tech.eu Summit London 2025, we are delighted to announce the third round of distinguished speakers who will take the stage on March 25-26, 2025, at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London.

Diving Deeper into AI, Fintech, Climate Tech, and More

This year’s summit will continue to explore key industry themes such as artificial intelligence, fintech, climate tech, healthtech, and other cutting-edge innovations driving global change. With an outstanding lineup of thought leaders and experts, attendees can look forward to engaging panel discussions, in-depth keynote presentations, and invaluable networking opportunities.

What to Expect?

The Tech.eu Summit London 2025 promises a dynamic agenda filled with thought-provoking discussions and unparalleled opportunities to connect with top industry players. This event is set to be a hub of knowledge-sharing, innovation, and collaboration.

Meet the Third Round of Speakers

We are thrilled to introduce the newest additions to our esteemed speaker lineup:

Agata Leliwa Nowicka — Founder and CEO at Female Foundry

Ambarish Mitra — Co-Founder at Greyparrot

Cate Lawrence — Senior Writer at Tech.eu

Cem Sertoglu — Managing Partner at Bek Ventures

Douglas Brion — Founder and CEO at Matta

Isabella Yamamoto — Venture Investor at Visionaries Club

James McAulay — Head of Creator Growth at ElevenLabs

Jessica Lennard — Chief Strategy & External Affairs Officer at Competition and Markets Authority

John McKenna — CEO at Sees AI

Lucy Adams — Writer at Tech.eu

Manuel Vicente — VP Commercial at Climate X

Michael Treacy — Director of Marketing and Business Development at OpenPayd

Monty Munford — Tech Journalist

Shreya Gupta — Developer Advocate for Startups at Auth0

Sonya Iovieno — Head of Venture & Growth at HSBC Innovation Banking



Steffen Ehrhardt — VP Investor Community, Partnerships & Sustainability at SICTIC



These speakers, along with our previously announced lineup, will provide unique perspectives on the future of technology, investment trends, and the challenges shaping the industry.

Secure Your Spot Now!

With a world-class speaker lineup, insightful discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities, the Tech.eu Summit London 2025 is shaping up to be a must-attend event for the global tech community. Early Bird tickets are still available but selling fast—make sure to secure yours today!

Stay tuned for further updates as we count down to the big event. For partnership opportunities, reach out to our sales team at [email protected]. We look forward to welcoming you to London this March!

