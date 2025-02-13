Second Round of Speakers Revealed for the Tech.eu Summit London 2025!

Following the exciting announcement of the first round of speakers, the Tech.eu Summit London 2025 is thrilled to introduce an additional lineup of industry leaders and innovators who will take the stage on March 25-26, 2025, at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London.

Expanding the Conversation on AI, Fintech, Climate Tech, and More

This year’s summit is set to explore key themes, including artificial intelligence, climate tech, fintech, healthtech, and the transformative innovations shaping the global tech ecosystem. Featuring an impressive lineup of speakers, attendees can look forward to engaging discussions, thought-provoking panels, and excellent networking opportunities.

What to Expect

The Tech.eu Summit London 2025 will showcase a vibrant agenda, offering engaging roundtable discussions, inspiring keynote presentations, and unparalleled networking opportunities to foster collaboration and innovation.

Meet the Second Round of Speakers

We are excited to reveal the second group of esteemed speakers who will be joining us at the Tech.eu Summit London 2025:

These speakers, alongside the previously announced lineup, will provide unique perspectives on the future of technology, investment trends, and the challenges shaping the industry.

Secure Your Spot Now!

With a diverse range of experts, thought-provoking discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities, the Tech.eu Summit London 2025 is shaping up to be an unmissable event for the global tech community. Early Bird tickets are still available but selling fast—make sure to secure yours today!

Stay tuned for further updates as we get closer to the big event. For partnership opportunities, reach out to our sales team at [email protected]. We look forward to welcoming you to London this March!