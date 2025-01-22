Announcing the First Round of Speakers for the Tech.eu Summit London 2025!

We are thrilled to announce that the Tech.eu Summit London 2025 will take place on March 25-26, 2025, at the iconic Queen Elizabeth II Centre, right in the heart of London. This two-day event will once again bring together leading technology innovators, investors, and startups from across Europe and beyond.

Exploring AI, Climate Tech, Fintech, and More

This year’s summit will explore the latest technological advancements shaping industries worldwide. Key topics will include artificial intelligence, healthtech, climate tech, fintech, and other transformative fields. Attendees can look forward to insights into the future of innovation, the challenges of the climate crisis, the financial sector’s evolution, and the healthcare industry’s tech-driven transformation.

What to Expect

The 2025 summit will feature a dynamic agenda, including keynote presentations, roundtable discussions, and networking opportunities.

Meet the First Tier of Speakers

We are thrilled to unveil the first round of speakers for the Tech.eu Summit London 2025. This exceptional lineup includes prominent investors, innovators, and thought leaders from across the globe, who will share their valuable insights on the future of technology and investment.

Christian Hernandez Gallardo — Co-Founder and Partner at 2150

Daniel Carew — Partner at Join Capital

Dinika Mahtani — Partner at Cherry Ventures

Elena Pantazi — Partner at Northzone

Itxaso Del Palacio — General Partner at Notion

Julija (JJ) Jegorova — Founder and CEO at Black Unicorn PR

Lyubov Guk — Founding Partner at Blue Lake VC

Nahoko Hoshino — Investment Director at SoftBank Vision Fund

Rose Hulse — Founder and CEO at ScreenHits TV

Sean Duffy — Managing Director at CIBC Innovation Banking UK & Europe

Stefan Heilmann — CEO at IEG Investment Banking Group

Tommy Stadlen — Co-Founder at Giant Ventures

Stay tuned for more updates as we count down to what promises to be an unmissable event for the global tech community! Don’t miss out on Early Bird tickets, which will expire soon—secure your spot today! We look forward to welcoming you in London on March 25th and 26th!

If you're interested in partnering with us please get in touch with our sales team at [email protected].