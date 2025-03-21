Factorial snaps up $120M, call for EU sovereign infrastructure fund, and startup-friendly Latvia

This week we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €865 million, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇪🇸Factorial snaps up $120M from General Catalyst to boost sales and marketing

🇬🇧Biotech Maxion Therapeutics secures $72M Series A

🇪🇸 Playtomic raises €65M to accelerate its expansion

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 Munich Re to buy insurtech firm Next Insurance for $2.6 billion

🇬🇧 OakNorth acquires US community bank CUB

🇳🇱 Klippa joins SER Group to drive next-gen intelligent document processing

🇩🇪The American company Centric Software is acquiring the product information management company Contentserv

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

☀️ Climatetech VC 2150 raises near €200M for Fund II

🌳 Elbow Beach launches new Climate Impact Fund with £63M

🇨🇿 Czech firm Soulmates Ventures expands investments in sustainability startups via €50M fund

🗞️ In other (important) news

⬆️ Guide: What’s Coming Up at the Tech.eu Summit London 2025?

🇪🇺 Tech leaders call for EU sovereign infrastructure fund in “crisis” moment

🇬🇧 UK government urges more Silicon Valley firms to set up shop in UK

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇱🇻 Latvia: A startup-friendly tech ecosystem

🤖 The AI paradox: Overhyped in the short term, underinvested in the long term

😷 International Long COVID Day highlights need for diagnostics as PrecisionLife unlocks genetic breakthroughs

🇮🇹 Italy’s startup renaissance: closing in on Spain’s lead

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇳🇴 Catchwise raised €1.25M pre-seed for a more efficient and sustainable fishing industry

🇬🇧 Polaron wins £1M Manchester Prize to develop new materials

🇬🇧 Diogo Dalot joins Cristiano Ronaldo as an investor in Bioniq, contributing over €1M

🇳🇴 VISOID secures €700,000 for architecture software

🇩🇪 DevOps automation mogenius gets €500,000 boost, as it slashes error resolution time by up to 60%

🇷🇴 Assista AI raises €100,000 from Gluon Syndicate for AI agents