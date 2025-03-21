Factorial snaps up $120M, call for EU sovereign infrastructure fund, and startup-friendly Latvia

This week we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €865 million, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇪🇸Factorial snaps up $120M from General Catalyst to boost sales and marketing
🇬🇧Biotech Maxion Therapeutics secures $72M Series A
🇪🇸 Playtomic raises €65M to accelerate its expansion
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇩🇪 Munich Re to buy insurtech firm Next Insurance for $2.6 billion
🇬🇧 OakNorth acquires US community bank CUB
🇳🇱 Klippa joins SER Group to drive next-gen intelligent document processing
🇩🇪The American company Centric Software is acquiring the product information management company Contentserv
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
☀️ Climatetech VC 2150 raises near €200M for Fund II
🌳 Elbow Beach launches new Climate Impact Fund with £63M
🇨🇿 Czech firm Soulmates Ventures expands investments in sustainability startups via €50M fund
🗞️ In other (important) news
⬆️ Guide: What’s Coming Up at the Tech.eu Summit London 2025?
🇪🇺 Tech leaders call for EU sovereign infrastructure fund in “crisis” moment
🇬🇧 UK government urges more Silicon Valley firms to set up shop in UK
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇱🇻 Latvia: A startup-friendly tech ecosystem
🤖 The AI paradox: Overhyped in the short term, underinvested in the long term
😷 International Long COVID Day highlights need for diagnostics as PrecisionLife unlocks genetic breakthroughs
🇮🇹 Italy’s startup renaissance: closing in on Spain’s lead
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇳🇴 Catchwise raised €1.25M pre-seed for a more efficient and sustainable fishing industry
🇬🇧 Polaron wins £1M Manchester Prize to develop new materials
🇬🇧 Diogo Dalot joins Cristiano Ronaldo as an investor in Bioniq, contributing over €1M
🇳🇴 VISOID secures €700,000 for architecture software
🇩🇪 DevOps automation mogenius gets €500,000 boost, as it slashes error resolution time by up to 60%
🇷🇴 Assista AI raises €100,000 from Gluon Syndicate for AI agents
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments