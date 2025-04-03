British medtech Calla Lily secures £1M for transformative progesterone delivery device

Calla Lily, a UK-based medtech who have created a device for pregnant women at risk of miscarriage has secured £1M in funding from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR). The device helps women undergoing early pregnancy complications manage treatment.

150,000 women in the UK are affected by early-stage pregnancy complications per year.

The device, developed by Calla Lily Clinical Care, is designed to deliver progesterone more effectively and comfortably than the current method, which relies on vaginal pessaries. It is currently undergoing clinical trials.

Threatened miscarriage refers to the situation where a woman experiences bleeding during early pregnancy, a condition that can significantly increase the risk of miscarriage. In response, doctors often prescribe progesterone to stabilize the pregnancy and prevent further complications.

However, administering progesterone has long been fraught with issues. The current method of using vaginal pessaries to deliver the hormone often leads to leakage, causing distress and discomfort for women already dealing with the emotional strain of a high-risk pregnancy. Many patients are required to lie down for extended periods after application to prevent the medication from leaking, which can cause inconvenience and anxiety during an already difficult time.

The economic cost of this issue is significant, with a study from the London School of Economics estimating that the leakage of progesterone pessaries costs the NHS and the wider economy £236M annually.

The Callavid device is a tampon-shaped, integrated device designed to deliver progesterone efficiently and hygienically. The device is inserted like a tampon and remains in place while the medication is absorbed, eliminating the leakage issues associated with pessaries. This technology aims to reduce the anxiety caused by leakage, allowing women to go through the process with more comfort and confidence.

“The device has significant potential to improve women’s quality of life; improving their experience of administering progesterone and playing a role in tackling threatened miscarriage,” said Dr. Lara Zibners, Co-founder and Chair of Calla Lily Clinical Care. Zibners, who has personal experience with the challenges of progesterone administration, added, “Vaginal progesterone leaks. Badly. Excessive leakage causes so much additional and unnecessary distress.”

Trials will be led by Professor Siobhan Quenby MBE from University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire, a leading expert in miscarriage and preterm birth.

“The new product will be extremely welcomed by miscarriage patients. Pessary leakage is a recurring issue amongst my patients, causing acute anxiety and significant inconvenience during a very difficult time,” Professor Quenby said. “Through this innovation, one which is being pioneered right here in the UK, I believe there is potential to transform women’s experience.”