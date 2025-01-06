Dataroid triples its global client base in 2024, expanding into new markets

Turkish digital analytics and customer engagement company Dataroid has developed a platform that provides real-time behavioural analytics, turning insights into actionable sales-focused strategies that help businesses achieve their full digital potential.

The enterprise-level platform elevates customer experiences through advanced analytics, data science modeling, and omnichannel marketing.

Beyond traditional digital channels like mobile and web, it has integrated alternative and complementary channels such as ATMs, branches, kiosks, and POS systems.

The platform achieved significant growth throughout 2024, driving a 50% increase in the number of clients within the banking and finance industry as well as tripling its global client base over the last year.

Dataroid has empowered its users to engage with and understand over 100 million end customers globally, and throughout 2024, collaborated with over 70 brands across various industries, with a strong focus on banking and finance.

Dataroid has expanded into new markets and industry verticals, driving growth across diverse sectors, including Azerbaijan, where the platform expands multiple industry verticals, including banking, aviation, and telecommunications, setting the stage for robust market penetration.

The company has also seen notable momentum in the GCC region, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan, backed by active cloud deployment initiatives, and PoC projects in European markets such as Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK.

The company raised a $2 million investment from Koc Group and Işbank VCs at the end of 2023.

Lead image: Dataroid. Photo: uncredited.