The state of European tech in 2024, Swave Photonics secures €27M, and Brno’s dynamic startup scene

A deep dive into the 2024 European tech ecosystem

Today, we also see the launch of our 2024 Annual Report, which is a comprehensive review of topics including investments, geographic region performance, industry performance, top M&A and exit activities, and much more.

🇧🇪 Swave Photonics secures €27M for 3D holographic display technology

🇵🇹 Hercules AI secures €26.8M to open in Lisbon

🇩🇰 Eupry secures €23M Series A round funding

🇸🇰 Zebra Technologies acquires Photoneo: A game-changer for frontline workflows

🇧🇪 Belgium’s employee advocacy platform Ambassify acquires Social Seeder

🇨🇭 Sonar to acquire Tidelift to reduce risk from open source software

🇪🇺 The European tech ecosystem in 2024: A Tech.eu annual report

🤖 European Tech.eu Pulse: key trends and investment in December

🚁 Volocopter files for insolvency, signalling a nosedive for the European eVTOL industry

✅ Checkout.com reduces losses as headcount down over 70 per cent

💊 Your Health - Which Way Will AI Go in 2025?

🇬🇷 Greece's tech sector grew 15 percent in 2024

🇫🇷 Fast-growing French fintech Aria eyes European expansion

🚀 Brno’s “dynamic startup scene” on the charge

🇮🇪 AI startup Jentic secures €4M for AI integration

🇳🇱 Ver.iD raises €2M angel funding for identity verification SaaS

🇱🇹 Pixevia secures €340,000 bridge round led by Coinvest Capital

🇳🇱 Odd.Bot lands €2M to boost weeding using robots