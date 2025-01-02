Ver.iD raises €2M angel funding for identity verification SaaS

Ver.iD, a SaaS platform for digital identity verification, has raised €2M in angel funding.

The round comes as Ver.ID prepares to kick off a €4M funding round to accelerate growth across Europe.

Ver.IS.s founding coincided with eIDAS 2.0, a new European regulation for digital identity stating that public and private organizations, including banks, energy providers, and insurers, will be required to integrate digital ID apps into their processes by 2026.

Ver.iD's platform offers a solution tensures compliance while minimising fraud, data breaches and enhancing the user experience.allows users to integrate multiple payment methods and allows customers to choose their preferred payment method, similar to identity apps. It also offers capabilities to integrate ID wallets and digital identification methods, while customers retain the ability to select their preferred identity app.

Pilots are being conducted in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce to unlock authorization data for executives through ID wallets.

“In a time when AI-driven fraud and data breaches dominate the news, Ver.iD enables companies to receive only the necessary customer data. This ensures privacy while making onboarding and verification processes faster, safer, and more user-friendly,” said Robert van Altena, co-founder.

“We are proud of the trust our investors and clients have placed in us,” added Van Altena. “Our goal is to become an international market leader and set the standard for digital identity in Europe.”