Greece's tech sector grew 15 percent in 2024

Found.ation has released its the Startups in Greece Report for the eighth consecutive year, in collaboration with EIT Digital.

Over €555M was invested in more than 90 Greek startups in 2024, with15 percent growth compared to the previous year. In contrast, European markets saw a 5 percent decline. The country contains over 30 funds.

Aligning with global innovation trends, the most funded sectors in 2024 include artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and health technologies.

Female founders account for only 24 percent of startups, with a dedicated section in collaboration with WE LEAD to improve the figures. Female representation in VC remains low, with women founders accounting for only 24% of startups.

In terms of exits, the acquisition of BETA CAE Systems for $1.24B marked the largest tech exit for a Greek company. However, only one additional exit was recorded this year.

Greek Viva Wallet retains its unicorn status, while Blueground nears the milestone. The top-funded companies are valued between €4.9 billion and €6.5 billion, representing nearly 60 percent of the ecosystem’s total value.