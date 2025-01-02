Zebra Technologies acquires Photoneo: A game-changer for frontline workflows

UK frontline workplace company Zebra Technologies is acquiring Bratislava-based robotic vision and intelligence maker Photoneo Brightpick Group, a developer and manufacturer of 3D machine vision solutions.

Zebra helps organisations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everything is visible, connected, and optimised. Its portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, and encompasses an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra’s customers include over 80 per cent of the Fortune 500.

By combining Photoneo’s 3D machine vision solutions with Zebra’s advanced sensors, vendor-agnostic software and AI-based image processing capabilities, customers will benefit from a unique portfolio of offerings to address their most challenging use cases.

Photoneo’s intelligent sensors are particularly effective within the vision-guided robotic (VGR) segment for a variety of use cases, including robot-arm applications for bin picking and depalletising as well as parallel structured light technology in complex 3D applications which provide a faster, more accurate, higher resolution and more robust solution comprised of both hardware and software.

Further use cases include creating digital twins, and inspecting objects used in automotive manufacturing, logistics and other key markets.

“This acquisition addresses the needs of customers globally who want to maximise the potential of machine vision within their frontline operations,” said Bill Burns, CEO of Zebra Technologies.

“Building on Zebra’s proven expertise in autonomous data capture, inspection software and deep learning AI capabilities, this combination expands our highly differentiated 3D sensors and advanced 3D machine vision software portfolio.”

Zebra acquired Matrox Imaging in June 2022 to augment its fixed industrial scanners and machine vision sensors.

In 2024, Zebra and Photoneo created an OEM relationship for Photoneo’s cameras that expanded Zebra’s 3D portfolio offering.

“Zebra Technologies will provide an ideal environment for Photoneo to further accelerate its innovation,” said Jan Zizka, Co-founder and CEO of Photoneo Brightpick Group.

“By combining world-class 3D sensors from Photoneo with Zebra’s global reach and best-in-class 3D software, customers will be able to unlock considerable business value from machine vision across new, exciting use cases.”

Zebra expects to fund the purchase price with cash on hand. Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

Lead image: Photoneo. Photo: uncredited.