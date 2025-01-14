CUER and ETA Green Power partner to advance solar car development

ETA Green Power has partnered with Cambridge University ECO Racing 'CUER' to develop its drive technology to advance sustainable mobility in solar-powered race vehicles.

CUER, one of the UK's solar car racing teams, is a group of Cambridge students who design, build, and race solar vehicles. They compete in the prestigious World Solar Challenge - a demanding 3,000 km race from Darwin to Adelaide, Australia - against 40 elite teams from around the world.

ETA has also invested in the development of the SC7, a new solar race car targeted for completion by mid-2025.

With rigorous testing planned, ETA's funding will allow the team to meet development milestones and prepare the car for the challenges ahead.The show car will make appearances at the British Motor Show, select school events, and various trade shows, showcasing cutting-edge electric drive technology. Through this collaboration, ETA Green Power will supply CUER with advanced drive systems.

Jeremias Pohle, Technical Director of CUER, expressed the team's enthusiasm: "The CUER team are delighted to have selected and be partnering with ETA Green Power for our vehicle development. We are looking forward to working with this innovative solution, to allow our vehicles to push the boundaries of sustainable transport."

David Morgan, Co-founder, Executive Director of ETA Green Power, shared the company's commitment to this impactful partnership: "ETA Green Power is delighted to be selected by CUER with our patented high power density drive system, designed to be significantly lighter and more compact than anything on the market. We look forward to empowering CUER's ambitious goals with our cutting-edge electric drive system and to enabling their success through our contribution."