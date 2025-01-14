Capital D acquires stake in Danish social commerce platform GoWish

Private equity fund manager Capital D today announced that it has acquired a significant stake in the Danish social commerce platform GoWish (also known as Ønskeskyen in Denmark).

The transaction secures GoWish both an undisclosed capital increase from Capital D and a partial buy-out of existing investors in the company who are reinvesting in the next chapter of the Company's journey.

Originally founded in 2015 by the Danish national postal service PostNord as 'Ønskeskyen', Gowish is a digital platform and mobile app that allows users to create, manage, and share wishlists for various occasions.

GoWish has grown its user base to approximately 10 million registered users across its platforms worldwide today. It is well established as the online wishlist category owner and market leader in Scandinavia, with over 4 million registered users in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. More than 50 per cent of the Danish population has signed up to the app.

In the US, within just a few months of launching in the market, GoWish had already registered over 3.7 million users across the country. It has gained popularity internationally for its efficiency, practicality, and ability to minimise unwanted gifts and unnecessary gift wastage.

According to digital resale platform, Depop, £1.2 billion worth of unwanted Christmas gifts will be thrown away in January in the UK alone.

Jean-Marc Jabre, Partner and Co-Founder of Capital D, commented:

"The Company's innovative use of AI personalisation and community-driven commerce aligns with our belief in backing the winners of the disruption economy. We plan to continue scaling whilst developing GoWish's rich feature set and expanding its merchant network."

GoWish CEO Casper Ravn-Sørensen and co-founder Mads Dahlerup commented:

"GoWish is not only in the business of making dreams come true, but also to make double gifting, unspent gift cards and returns a thing of the past. We see a huge potential for this combined value proposition, and thus, we believe this is only the beginning of a global journey."

In 2023, GoWish reported an EBITDA of €2.8 million, a 50 per cent increase from 2022. After a strong 2024, where during certain months it was the most downloaded app in Norway and Sweden, 2025 is shaping up to be the company's best growth year yet: with cumulative buying intentions of €10.7 billion and a total of 194 million wishes.