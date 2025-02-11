UK game studio TonTon sees gaming on Telegram as "a billion-user opportunity waiting to be tapped"

If you're looking for online games, there's a marketplace you might not have considered —Telegram, the fourth-largest messaging app globally.

It offers a diverse gaming ecosystem within the messaging app that loads instantly in chats and ranges from RPGs to puzzles, and play-to-earn (P2E) crypto-based games.

With a massive user base of 950 million monthly users, Telegram has become a significant platform for Web3 gaming, particularly through the integration of The Open Network.

TonTon Games is a UK games publisher specialising in games for the Telegram app. It provides community building, user acquisition, and tech/product support throughout game development and product release.

In August 2024, the company launched its first game DRFT Party, which reached 1.2 million monthly active users (MAU) in just one month, with 15 per cent of them being paying users. It generates four figures daily in revenue.

I spoke to TonTon Games CEO and founder Daniil Shcherbakov to learn more about the GameFi space and the long-term potential of gaming in Telegram.

Founder Daniil Shcherbakov has a background of over a decade in startups with plenty of success and failures like most entrepreneurs, including working as a startup mentor at Barclays Eagle Labs, Google for Startups, London School of Economics, and the University of Cambridge Accelerator.

He shared: "Beyond startups, I'm a passionate gamer—gaming isn't just a hobby; it's an integral part of my life."

He got interested in the business side of gaming:

"What does it mean from a business standpoint to create a successful game?" "Telegram gaming offers a chance to dive into an emerging industry with massive potential— it's a significant opportunity at a very early stage."

Traditionally, game developers and studios have been most interested in Web3 tap-to-earn-gaming within Telegram, such as Notcoin, a game where users earn Notcoins by tapping on a virtual coin displayed on their screen.

In January 2024, the crypto game broke records by having 20 million sign-ups within 26 days of its release and at its peak it gained over 35 million users at its peak. There's also Catizen (CATI), where players create and manage a city of cats, completing tasks and mini-games to earn rewards.

In September 2024 the Chinese-made indie game boasted over 39 million total users, with 18 million active users each month. It reportedly generated over $16 million in revenue from in-app purchases as of July 2024.

Evolving business models: from tap-to-earn to explore-to-earn

As of February 2025, Notcoin has transitioned to an "explore-to-earn" model, allowing users to earn NOT tokens by engaging in various activities within the TON ecosystem, such as exploring DeFi options or playing indie games.

It's a maturation in the Web3 sector endorsed by Shcherbakov, who sees such 'Tap-to-Earn' games as a pathway to mass adoption:

"We're not interested in Web3 games as a form of gambling, and we believe it's possible to create a game with Web3 elements that are engaging enough to be played for the long term."

During a stint at the cryptocurrency exchange Binance's accelerator program, the company eschewed requests to release a token.

Shcherbakov asserts:

"Honestly, we are focused on building a cash-positive, long-term business — essentially, a Zynga for this space. Major players like Zynga, Playrix, and Nexters dominate the mobile gaming market, but in comparison, the Telegram gaming market is still tiny, with minimal incentives to enter. However, Telegram itself has nearly a billion monthly active users, presenting an untapped opportunity for gaming and Web3 innovation."

DRFT is a merge game, which means it combines strategy and puzzle solving, merging various objects to create new and more valuable items.

Shcherbakov shared:

“Since our interview, DRFT Party team successfully launched the NFT collection and sold out within just three hours, making it one of the most successful NFT launches on the GetGems platform.”

The publisher is supporting a game where players can bring these NFTs into a new racing game — a drag race simulator — where the NFT cars they own become their racing vehicles.

“This approach makes Web3 more than just a gimmick — it's interactive, engaging, and provides real utility. It's not about Web3 for the sake of Web3; it's about creating a richer, more immersive gaming experience rather than just a quick way to make money on the side."

Telegram's mini app store as the catalyst for mass gaming adoption

Shcherbakov believes that when Telegram eventually integrates a button into its interface for easy access to the Mini App Store — which they already have — "mass adoption will happen almost overnight."

"We believe that when this moment arrives, whether it's a year from now or later, we want to be ready. Our games will be polished and established by then, giving us a first-mover advantage in the space."

Avoiding the historic Web3 pitfalls

Let's be honest: Telegram and monetised gaming sounds like a match made in heaven for gaming. I asked Shcherbakov how the studio ensures that games - and their owners – maintain their integrity.

He shared that TonTon has a dedicated team responsible for overseeing our game portfolio.

"Essentially, they act as gatekeepers who ensure that every project we support aligns with our values and ethical standards."

To safeguard against bad actors, the team has implemented a red flag framework, making it extremely difficult for dishonest teams to slip through.

Shcherbakov asserts:

"When developers approach TonTon Games, their intentions quickly become clear. For example, if a team openly pitches a pump-and-dump scheme, they're immediately flagged, and we reject them—even if they look at us like we're the weird ones for turning them down."

The studio also follows a cool-down period for new projects.

"We don't immediately announce partnerships; instead, we work with a team for 1-2 months, carefully observing how they operate and how they respond to our feedback. This approach allows us to deep dive into their project, assess their integrity, and ensure they are truly committed to building something sustainable—rather than chasing short-term gains."

One major challenge in the market is the high entry barrier for Web 2.0 developers transitioning into Web3.

Simply porting a browser game built in HTML5 to Telegram — or bringing a hyped mobile game to the platform — isn't enough to guarantee success.

Shcherbakov believes that Telegram games need a strong Web3 narrative to truly engage players, which could include NFT collections or deeper in-game economies.

Further, the quality of graphics and design plays a significant role. A game shouldn't feel like a mere clone of an existing title, nor should it look like its assets were hastily generated using AI tools like ChatGPT or AI-powered graphics editors.

Looking for a game publisher?

TonTon Games seeks large, well-known game developers with major IPs and experienced Web2 and mobile game developers who are ready to explore new opportunities from mid-sized, sustainable studios that have proven their expertise in the gaming industry.

Shcherbakov believes that if a major studio or brand chooses to publish their game on Telegram, it would serve as a turning point for the industry—a redemption moment after the influx of low-quality projects and scams.

"Their presence would signify that Telegram is a legitimate platform for serious game publishing as well as offer them the potential for first-mover advantage in a space that is still forming."

Since its launch in 2024, TonTon Games receives 25 weekly requests from game developers worldwide, without any marketing or investment.

With several games in the works for release in 2025, Shcherbakov admits: