Spanish aerothermal platform Nido secures €5M

Nido, a tech platform for handling the marketing, design, and installation of aerothermal systems in the residential sector, has closed its Seed round, raising €5M. Nido is a Spanish technology company specialising in the commercialization, design, and installation of aerothermal systems for the residential sector.

Their platform utilises 3D modeling and artificial intelligence to optimise the design and installation processes, connecting installers, suppliers, and customers efficiently. This approach aims to accelerate the adoption of energy-efficient heating solutions, contributing to the reduction of CO₂ emissions.

This funding will enable the company to continue its mission of accelerating the energy transition across Europe through innovative digital solutions that simplify and optimise every step of the aerothermal installation process.

The capital was provided by Iberdrola, Ship2B Ventures (through the BSocial Impact Fund, supported by Banco Sabadell, the EIF, and AXIS), Zubi Labs, Decelera Ventures, and Silence VC, along with institutional support from the Instituto Valenciano de Finanzas (IVF), the City of Valencia, and ENISA. Over 15 national and international business angels also participated.

“At Perseo, we seek innovative startups that help us accelerate the energy transition. Nido is a great partner, demonstrating that technology can play a key role in bringing more efficient and sustainable solutions to homes, with a real and measurable impact on decarbonisation, such as aerothermal technology,” highlighted Óscar Cantalejo, Head of Perseo, Iberdrola’s open innovation programme.

“We invested in Nido because of its holistic approach to aerothermal installations, driving energy efficiency in homes and creating a systemic impact on the transition towards a more sustainable and resilient model. We are also excited to support their expansion across Europe,” added Jaime de Antonio, Investment Manager at Ship2B Ventures, an impact fund manager focused on Climate Change and Quality of Life.

“This investment is a major step towards our goal of democratising access to aerothermal technology in Europe,” commented Germán Peralta, CEO of Nido. “We will focus on integrating artificial intelligence into our platform, expanding our engineering team, and optimising our marketplace to better connect installers, suppliers, and customers. We aim to be the key technological partner for the transition to a more sustainable future.”