naturalX announces €100M fund for consumer health startups

naturalX Ventures has announced the final close of a €100M VC fund dedicated to supporting consumer health startups.

The fund aims to bridge the gap in Europe’s healthcare investment landscape and will primarily target Series A investments, with flexibility to participate in late Seed and Series B rounds. Initial investments will range from €3-5M, with potential follow-on funding of up to €10M per company.

The fund will act as either a lead investor or co-investor, focusing on European startups, with select investments in North America. The fund defines consumer health as the intersection of wellness and medicine, emphasizing science-backed products and services.

naturalX has already made several strategic investments, including mybacs, Flow Neuroscience, Kyan Health, and Meela. Additionally, the fund has invested in healthcare-focused VC funds.

"I am very excited to double down on our thesis with the official launch of naturalX. The consumer health space has been overlooked by investors. We see an inflection point in Europe now, as consumers are finally taking more charge of their own health. Startups in the space need a partner with a shared vision," said Marvin Amberg, founder of naturalX Health Ventures.

"We analysed the U.S. health market and in many successful startups, the consumer is already at the centre. Our thesis is that this is just the beginning, and the European market will develop in a similar pattern. While we are starting to see some examples of consumer-focused healthcare companies in Europe reaching meaningful scale and significant funding, such as Oura or Neko Health, we think this market deserves more attention."

“naturalX led our Series-A round and has been an exceptional partner, bringing not only capital but also invaluable knowledge of the nutritional supplement and broader consumer health market. Their pragmatic, fast decision-making allows us to focus on growing our business," said Carl-Philipp von Polheim, Founder of mybacs, a DTC probiotic subscription startup.