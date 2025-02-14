FINN secures €1B ABS financing, NXP Semiconductors acquires Kinara, and Bitpanda launches in the UK

This week we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.9 billion, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇩🇪 FINN secures €1B ABS financing for fleet expansion
🇫🇷 Tikehau Capital increases investment in Eclairion's modular HPC infrastructure to €160M
🇮🇪 Tines secured €120.7M for its AI-powered workflow platform
🇬🇧 Revving secures £107M to combat UK adtech's cash flow crisis
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇳🇱 NXP Semiconductors acquires NPU startup Kinara
🇩🇰Ageras acquires Danish payment reconciliation outfit Storebuddy
🇩🇪 The Munich-based Paragon Partners is taking over the Stuttgart-based company Dymatrix
🇩🇪 The Danish e-book company WeDoBooks is taking over the Thuringian e-book provider Zeilenwert
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💸 Junction Growth Investors closes first Fund at €115M
🍎Nina Capital launches €50M fund for early-stage healthtech
🏳️🌈 Sam Eshrati joins identity.vc as Venture Partner, Europe’s first LGBTQ+ Venture Fund
🇬🇧 Fuel Ventures deploys £5M in SEIS Funding amidst Labour's 'bad budget'
🗞️ In other (important) news
🐼 Bitpanda launches in the UK with FCA approval, offering 500+ cryptocurrencies to British investors
👂 InfectoPharm partners with AudioCure to advance hearing loss therapy
🤖 Startups on alert as UK government opens AI growth zones bidding
🚘 Belgium’s 1st remote-driven car service debuts, pioneering Europe’s first revenue-generating driverless operations
🤖 New ROOST initiative launches at Paris AI Summit and aims to secure AI with open source safety tools
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇬🇧 UK game studio TonTon sees gaming on Telegram as "a billion-user opportunity waiting to be tapped"
💰 January 2025's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about
Startup teks aims to service the 3.45B people lacking mobile internet access globally
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇨🇭 Tea brewing maker BRU raised €2.1M
🇸🇪 Constructiontech startup AI-BOB secures €2M for international expansion
🇬🇧 Noxus raises $1.5M to build AI workforces for enterprises
🇸🇪 Biotech VERIGRAFT secures €1.2M from Eurostars to advance 3D-printed arterial grafts
🇳🇱 Proba secures €1M to decarbonise agritech through insetting
🇪🇸 Devera raised €650,000
🇨🇿 Backed by €500,000, Edmund brings AI to the factory floor to solve industry’s biggest data challenges
