General

FINN secures €1B ABS financing, NXP Semiconductors acquires Kinara, and Bitpanda launches in the UK

This week we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.9 billion, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Cate Lawrence 21 hours ago
FINN secures €1B ABS financing, NXP Semiconductors acquires Kinara, and Bitpanda launches in the UK
Send email Copy link

This week we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.9 billion, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇩🇪 FINN secures €1B ABS financing for fleet expansion

🇫🇷 Tikehau Capital increases investment in Eclairion's modular HPC infrastructure to €160M

🇮🇪 Tines secured €120.7M for its AI-powered workflow platform

🇬🇧 Revving secures £107M to combat UK adtech's cash flow crisis

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇳🇱 NXP Semiconductors acquires NPU startup Kinara

🇩🇰Ageras acquires Danish payment reconciliation outfit Storebuddy

🇩🇪 The Munich-based Paragon Partners is taking over the Stuttgart-based company Dymatrix

🇩🇪 The Danish e-book company WeDoBooks is taking over the Thuringian e-book provider Zeilenwert

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💸 Junction Growth Investors closes first Fund at €115M

🍎Nina Capital launches €50M fund for early-stage healthtech

🏳️‍🌈 Sam Eshrati joins identity.vc as Venture Partner, Europe’s first LGBTQ+ Venture Fund

🇬🇧 Fuel Ventures deploys £5M in SEIS Funding amidst Labour's 'bad budget'

🗞️ In other (important) news

🐼 Bitpanda launches in the UK with FCA approval, offering 500+ cryptocurrencies to British investors

👂  InfectoPharm partners with AudioCure to advance hearing loss therapy

🤖 Startups on alert as UK government opens AI growth zones bidding

🚘  Belgium’s 1st remote-driven car service debuts, pioneering Europe’s first revenue-generating driverless operations

🤖  New ROOST initiative launches at Paris AI Summit and aims to secure AI with open source safety tools

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇬🇧 UK game studio TonTon sees gaming on Telegram as "a billion-user opportunity waiting to be tapped"

💰 January 2025's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

🛜 Startup teks aims to service the 3.45B people lacking mobile internet access globally

🔭 European tech startups to watch 

🇨🇭 Tea brewing maker BRU raised €2.1M

🇸🇪  Constructiontech startup AI-BOB secures €2M for international expansion

🇬🇧  Noxus raises $1.5M to build AI workforces for enterprises

🇸🇪 Biotech VERIGRAFT secures €1.2M from Eurostars to advance 3D-printed arterial grafts

🇳🇱 Proba secures €1M to decarbonise agritech through insetting

🇪🇸 Devera raised €650,000

🇨🇿 Backed by €500,000, Edmund brings AI to the factory floor to solve industry’s biggest data challenges

FINN secures €1B ABS financing, NXP Semiconductors acquires Kinara, and Bitpanda launches in the UK
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.