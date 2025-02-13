Proba secures €1M to decarbonise agritech through insetting

Proba, a carbon finance startup, has raised €1M to accelerate decarbonisation in the agri-food sector through insetting.

Instead of offsetting emissions by funding external projects, Proba helps companies reduce emissions within their own supply chains, particularly in fertilizer production. They offer a platform that certifies and quantifies decarbonization efforts, turning them into verified, tradable certificates that can attract co-financing from downstream partners. This helps businesses meet sustainability goals and scale up their impact.

The funding was led by Future Food Fund and Yield Lab Europe, with continued support from Value Factory Ventures.

This funding will help scale verified insetting efforts for fertiliser-related decarbonisation in the agri-food sector.

"With this investment, Proba is set to transform supply chains, turning sustainability into a benefit for agri-food leaders worldwide,” said Sijbrand Tieleman, CEO and co-founder at Proba. The company ensures compliance with recognized carbon accounting frameworks, including the GHG Protocol and Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

“Decarbonization in agriculture isn’t something companies can tackle alone. It requires shared investment, shared benefits, and real collaboration across supply chains with the addition of two experienced agrifoodtech investors, we’re accelerating our mission to make insetting a standard tool for financing sustainability."

Kim Wagenaar, Investment Director at Future Food Fund, added: “Proba is unlocking credible insetting at scale for the agri-food sector. Their ability to drive real impact, particularly in hard-to-abate fertilizer related emissions, makes them a key player in the transition to sustainable supply chains.” Daan Wilms van Kersbergen, Investment Director at Yield Lab Europe, added: “Proba is a standout startup; real traction, real impact, and a business model that proves sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand. We’re excited to be part of their journey."

Proba aims to make sustainability practices more accessible and scalable across the industry by incentivizing companies to participate in decarbonization efforts and rewarding them with tradable carbon certificates.

Photo by Dan Meyers