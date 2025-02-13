AI pioneer Dr Simon Kohl's Latent Labs emerges from stealth, raising $50M for programmable biology

AI foundation model builder Latent Labs today emerged from stealth with $50 million in total funding to accelerate their progress in programmable biology.

The company was founded by Dr Simon Kohl, previously a co-lead of DeepMind’s protein design team and a senior research scientist on DeepMind’s AlphaFold2, the project which earned a Nobel Prize for Chemistry for Demis Hassabis and John Jumper.

DeepMind's AlphaFold solved the decades-old problems of protein structure prediction and showcased how machine learning can help us understand biology; now, the opportunity lies in advancing and applying the latest generative techniques to design proteins from scratch.

Latent Labs’ platform empowers researchers to computationally create new therapeutic molecules, such as antibodies or enzymes. The AI lab will help partners unlock previously challenging targets and open new paths to personalised medicines.

Partners can leverage the platform to design protein with improved molecular features (such as increased affinity and stability), expediting drug development timelines and raising success rates.

According to Latent Labs CEO and founder Simon Kohl, every biotechnology or pharmaceutical company wants to be at the forefront of technology to find the best therapeutic molecules, yet not all are in a position to develop the most advanced AI models for the job.

“That's where Latent Labs comes in. We push the frontiers of generative biology, giving our partners instant access to tools that accelerate their drug design programs.”

The funding includes a $40 million Series A co-led by Radical Ventures and Sofinnova Partners, with the participation of Flying Fish, Isomer, as well as existing investors 8VC, Kindred Capital and Pillar VC.

Notable angel investors include Google Chief Scientist Jeff Dean, Transformer architecture inventor and Cohere founder Aidan Gomez, and ElevenLabs founder Mati Staniszewski.

Radical Ventures Partner, Aaron Rosenberg, the former Head of Strategy and Operations at DeepMind, where he contributed to spinning out Isomorphic Labs to build upon AlphaFold, said:

“We’ve partnered with Latent Labs because we’re confident that this team will realise the therapeutic and commercial potential of de novo protein design.

Such a capability has never before been possible, one which can benefit humanity in such a profound way. Accelerating the development of more effective cures for disease, Latent is at the vanguard of innovation in computational biology, and we are excited to join them on this journey.

According to Edward Kliphuis, Partner at Sofinnova Partners, Latent Labs transforms biology from an observational science into an engineering craft, granting precise control over life’s building blocks:

“In practical terms, it means crafting bespoke molecules that tackle challenges once thought insurmountable to develop breakthrough treatments and transform our lives. With pharmaceutical companies overwhelmingly demanding agile, next-generation tools to accelerate discovery and improve patient outcomes, Latent Labs is at the forefront of this rapidly growing market need."

Latent Labs has attracted world-class talent, bringing experience from DeepMind, Microsoft, Google, Stability AI, Exscientia, Mammoth Bio, Altos Labs and Zymergen. The company is based in London and San Francisco, where it experimentally validates its AI platform in its lab facilities.

Lead image: Latent Labs London Team (From Left to Right: Annette Obika-Mbatha, Krishan Bhatt, Dr Simon Kohl, Agrin Hilmkil, Alex Bridgland and Henry Kenlay). Photo: uncredited.