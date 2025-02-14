InfectoPharm partners with AudioCure to advance hearing loss therapy

InfectoPharm has invested in AudioCure Pharma, a Berlin-based biotech company.

The main goal of the collaboration is to successfully advance the clinical development of AC102, a drug for sudden hearing loss.

InfectoPharm is a family-owned German pharmaceutical company specialising in the development and distribution of innovative medications, particularly for pediatric use. Founded in 1988, the company has established itself as a leader in creating child-friendly formulations of proven active ingredients, enhancing treatment adherence among young patient.

The investors are supporting AudioCure not only with financial resources for new drug development but also by enhancing its knowledge base through their scientific and commercial expertise.

AudioCure is a Berlin-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company specializing in developing treatments for hearing impairments, particularly sensorineural hearing loss and tinnitus. The company's lead candidate, AC102, is a novel small molecule designed to protect and restore inner ear cells and their connections.

Currently, AC102 is undergoing a multinational Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate its efficacy in treating sudden hearing loss. As of November 2024, AudioCure has enrolled over half of the planned participants in this trial.

Dr Reimar Schlingensiepen, CEO of AudioCure, commented: ‘AudioCure and its partners complement each other perfectly. Together, we can advance our research and development activities even further and develop innovative active ingredients. We are also pleased to now have InfectoPharm's many years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry on board.’

Philipp Zöller added: ‘As a specialist in pharmaceutical products for ear, nose and throat conditions, we are very familiar with the difficult situation of sudden hearing loss patients. We are therefore delighted to be able to support the development of a potentially groundbreaking drug like AC102, both financially and with our expertise, as part of the AudioCure investor team.’