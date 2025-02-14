Swedish biotech VERIGRAFT secures €1.2M from Eurostars to advance 3D-printed arterial grafts

Swedish biotech VERIGRAFT has been awarded a €1.2 million Eurostars grant to lead PREPPER (PREcision Printed PERsonalised Tissue Therapies), a groundbreaking project developing next-generation 3D-printed arterial grafts.

PREPPER aims to overcome the major limitations of existing grafts, such as limited access to human-donated material, poor integration and high failure rates. This should pave the way for a first-in-human clinical trial and future commercialisation. The technology also has potential applications beyond vascular grafts.

In an on-going trial, VERIGRAFT has already successfully transplanted their personalised tissue-engineered vein, P-TEVTM into patients with CVI – a disease of the deep venous system that leads to painful swelling and ulceration of the lower legs. One patient in the trial in Spain can now walk unaided for the first time in years and can attend football matches.

According to Dr Raimund Strehl, CTO of VERIGRAFT:

“The global vascular graft market is projected to exceed $4 billion by 2026, and PREPPER positions Europe at the forefront of 3D bioprinting and regenerative medicine.”

Together with Readily3D SA (Switzerland), RISE (Sweden), and Sahlgrenska University Hospital (Sweden), VERIGRAFT will integrate advanced 3D printing, solution-blown fibre technology, and personalised tissue engineering.

It aims to create customised vascular grafts that mimic natural arteries, offering superior durability and seamless integration compared to current synthetic alternatives.

Specifically, the project has received funding from the Eurostars-3 joint programme with co-funding from the European Union’s Horizon Europe research and innovation programme. Eurostars is part of the European Partnership on Innovative SMEs.

