Portuguese proptech Relive secures $5.5M

Portuguese startup Relive, a proptech platform specialising in tools supporting real estate agents in renting, buying, and selling properties, has just announced a new funding round of $5.5M. The Series A round was led by Indico Capital Partners, with participation from Shilling and Bynd.

With this funding, Relive will grow its team with strategic hires, further develop its technology platform, and expand from Texas, where it started, to multiple states, including Florida, Colorado, Georgia, among others.

Born in the gig economy age of ‘work for yourself, from anywhere’, the Lisbon-based startup founded in October 2020, relies on an all-digital mobile based platform that allows users to create, manage and grow their own real estate business while becoming more efficient and earning bigger commissions, faster.

Following the ‘Uber model’, Relive provides to agents, what Uber provides to drivers – technology and access to a turnkey business model. In less than one year, the company has now over 100 active remote agents, over 100 properties listed and secured more than 50 real estate transactions all across Portugal.

Founder José Costa Rodrigues commented: “Relive has always been on a mission to create the real estate brokerage platform of the future, empowering a new generation of agents – Millennials and Gen Z – with digital tools and a strong social media presence to boost their businesses.

"Currently, the average age of a real estate agent in the U.S. is 50 years old. It’s a different generation, with valuable experience and an extensive physical network, but far removed from the reality and needs of a new generation of digital-savvy clients, aged between 20 and 40.

Stephan de Moraes, Indico´s Managing General Partner, added: “It is essential to keep developing a collaborative platform that simplifies housing search, especially for younger generations who search for solutions in a very different way than others. We are proud to support Relive in this crucial investment for a successful expansion, helping to drive innovation and technology in an ever-evolving industry.”