German climatetech ctrl+s raises €1M to approximate supply chain emissions

On average, 80 percent of a company’s total emissions originate from its supply chain.
Lucy Adams 3 hours ago
Lucy Adams 3 hours ago
Berlin-based climatetech ctrl+s has closed a €1M seed funding round, led by HTGF and supported by industry expert and angel investor Benjamin Schulz. With this funding, ctrl+s will further scale its platform.

Ctrl+s is a company that specializes in providing high-resolution insights into supply chains to support effective sustainability strategies and decarbonization efforts. They offer two main products: "item+s," which quantifies baseline sustainability impacts, and "supplier+s," a platform designed to engage suppliers in carbon reduction initiatives. Recently, ctrl+s enhanced "supplier+s" by introducing a carbon accounting module that streamlines the process of determining baseline carbon footprints, identifying high-emission suppliers, and facilitating collaborative emission reduction efforts.

On average, 80 percent of a company’s total emissions originate from its supply chain. Companies normally lack operational control over suppliers and must navigate fragmented, multi-tier supply networks with limited transparency. ctrl+s claims to provide a data-driven solution for fast, scalable, and precise CO₂ management, without requiring extensive data collection, by combining statistical models with supplier-specific data.

“Many companies set ambitious climate goals, but the real challenge lies in avoiding resource-intensive data collection efforts that don’t significantly bring them closer to achieving their targets. Our platform provides strategic procurement teams with a robust data foundation for precise decision-making – and the essential tool to take action and effectively reduce emissions,” said Johannes Scholz, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ctrl+s.

ctrl+s is already profitable and will use the seed funding to further develop its technology and expand its market reach.

“The ctrl+s team combines deep scientific expertise with practical application. They understand the challenges companies face in decarbonizing global supply chains and have the technological know-how to solve them efficiently. We are convinced that ctrl+s, with its data-driven approach, will play a key role in reducing Scope 3 emissions,” added Christian Arndt, Principal at HTGF.

German climatetech ctrl+s raises €1M to approximate supply chain emissions
