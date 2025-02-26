QRaGo scores €2.7M Seed for healthcare logistics platform

QRaGo, a German healthtech streamlining healthcare logistics and patient transport, has raised a Seed round of €2.7M.

The raise was led by āltitude and MobilityFund and completed by existing investors including Segenia Capital and capacura.

With this new capital, QRaGo will expand its reach in the DACH region and to grow its portfolio of logistics services.

QRaGo is a digital platform that streamlines external logistics within the healthcare sector, focusing on patient and material transport. It connects medical facilities, laboratories, transport companies, and health insurance providers to enhance efficiency and transparency throughout the transportation process. For patient transport, QRaGo ensures timely and comfortable transfers aligned with medical requirements, while its material transport services facilitate the swift and secure delivery of medical supplies and equipment.

The platform offers real-time tracking, automated scheduling, and continuous monitoring, enabling healthcare providers to order transports within 30 seconds and receive updates on arrival and departure times. Transport companies benefit from automated requests and optimized route planning, leading to cost savings and improved resource utilisation. Overall, QRaGo aims to digitise and integrate all aspects of healthcare logistics, from ordering and coordination to execution and billing.

The company is also announcing new partnerships with Uber (transport) and Debeka (health insurance), which will further strengthen the company’s service offering and reach of its digital platform.

Dr. Jan-Christoph Rickers, Managing Director at MobilityFund, commented: “Our team was originally contacted by a competitor of QRaGo. We immediately found the market attractive, but the solutions previously offered were inadequate. While conducting a competitor analysis, we eventually came across QRaGo, whose product and team we consider to be stronger – that's why we have now invested as part of the seed financing round.”

Alexander Kunze, Managing Director at QRaGo, explained: “We are proud to have such strong investors by our side who are fully aligned with our vision. Our success shows how important efficient logistics solutions are in the healthcare sector... We plan to double our reach this year and enter the market in Austria and Switzerland.”