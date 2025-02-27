VRAI secures €5M Series A for dual use defence tech

VRAI, a startup whose dual use technologies enable analysis for simulation-based defence training, has raised €5M in a Series A led by Beringea.

VRAI Simulation specializes in creating data-driven virtual reality (VR) training solutions for high-risk environments. Their flagship product, HEAT, integrates with various simulators to capture and analyze human performance data, transforming it into actionable insights.

Simulations – spanning virtual reality (VR), mixed reality, and traditional simulators – provide safe, cost-effective, and data-driven environments for training. In industries with complex and expensive equipment, such as aerospace, defence and security, simulation-based training has become a vital and growing approach to preparing employees for their roles.

This approach enhances training efficiency and effectiveness across sectors such as defense, aerospace, and renewable energy. For instance, in the offshore wind industry, VRAI's VR simulations provide immersive, realistic training experiences, enabling personnel to familiarize themselves with turbine operations in a safe, controlled setting. By combining advanced VR technology with comprehensive data analytics, VRAI aims to redefine exceptional human performance and improve safety standards in challenging work environments.

This investment round will capitalize on Beringea’s transatlantic presence to accelerate VRAI’s growth in the US, the largest market for immersive technologies in aerospace, defense, and security. Additionally, the company plans to double its workforce while strengthening its product, sales, and marketing capabilities.

Pat O’Connor, founder and CEO of VRAI, commented: “We are delighted to announce our latest investment round, which marks a significant milestone in our mission to redefine exceptional human performance through data driven simulation*. *We aim to be global leaders in our niche. This investment will allow us to continue innovating for our existing customers, continue building a talent dense team and growing the company through our new US office.”

Luke Edis, Investment Director at Beringea, commented: “Global industries – particularly defence and aerospace – are increasingly turning to simulated environments to provide training. Gone are the days when individuals had to learn within expensive pieces of equipment – you can now train in simulated environments that are cheaper, safer, and more measurable. VRAI is fundamental to ensuring this process is effective. Beringea will be working closely with Pat to drive the next chapter of growth for VRAI, particularly through leveraging our network in the US.”