Spanish Investment Firm IDC Ventures Announces €150 Million Fund of Funds I

Spanish investment firm IDC Ventures (IDCV) has announced the launch of VC4 FoF I (VC4), its inaugural fund of funds with a size of up to €150 million.

Approximately €33 million has already been committed as part of the first close in January 2025.

The launch builds on IDC Ventures' divestments in Spain, such as BIPI and investments in high-growth startups, such as CookUnity, SuperSim and RecargaPay.

VC4 leverages strong relationships with over 100 funds built through IDCV's participation in 40 companies in its portfolio.

The fund will invest in approximately 30 venture capital funds, managed by a combination of established first-quartile and emerging managers, with a focus on sectors such as fintech, marketplaces, healthtech and other prominent technology sectors.

Its general partners have committed €15 million, which has already been deployed across 10 funds, including Soma Capital (investors in Deel and Razorpay), G Squared (investors in Airbnb and Spotify) and Ensemble (early investors in Zoom and Carta), with some of them achieving a track record of more than 4x on previous funds.

Further, IDC Ventures has partnered with Creand Wealth Management to create an exclusive investment vehicle, which will invest in parallel to VC4 FoF I, designed for institutional and high-net-worth investors.

This alliance allows Creand Wealth Management clients to access the VC4 FoF I strategy, providing them a gateway to top-tier technology venture capital opportunities.

“It is a priority for us that our clients have access to exclusive products such as VC4,” said Marcos Ojeda, Managing Director of Creand Wealth Management. “We are proud to support this initiative by allowing our clients to access venture capital returns.”

According to Bobby Aitkenhead, Managing Director of IDC, the new fund of funds, VC4 FoF I, represents a new chapter for IDC Ventures.

“By offering a diversified and balanced investment vehicle, we are creating access for both new and more experienced investors to unique venture capital opportunities that would otherwise be out of reach.”

VC4 aims to offer investors a diversified venture capital proposition that prioritises capital preservation while delivering the long-term returns expected from the technology market.