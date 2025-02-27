edyoucated acquires AI-powered HRtech Peers Solutions

Berlin-based AI-powered skill management and professional development platform Peers Solutions has been acquired by edyoucated, which is headquartered in Münster.

Peers Solutions brings more than 100,000 users at renowned companies including Volvo, TRUMPF, KUKA, and GenoAkademie for Volks- and Raiffeisenbanken from the DACH region and Sweden, with a growing international user base.

It offers an AI-driven platform designed to enhance skill management and personnel development within organizations. Their cloud-based software enables companies to identify skill gaps, create personalized learning paths, and measure employee progress in real-time. By integrating a comprehensive skill database with over 13,000 competencies, Peers Solutions facilitates the digital transformation of businesses, aiming to improve productivity, employee retention, and overall organizational resilience.

edyoucated combines modern Learning Management System (LMS) functionalities with a robust skill management system, enabling companies to efficiently manage learning activities and develop talent through skills-based approaches.

The platform offers personalized learning paths, AI-powered recommendations, and engaging user experiences to ensure effective employee development. Additionally, edyoucated provides tools for skill assessments, gap analyses, and career guidance, facilitating strategic upskilling and internal mobility within organizations.

"With the handover to edyoucated, our vision of data-driven personnel development is being placed in capable hands. In times of technological change, it is more crucial than ever to strategically develop skilled workers and prepare them for tomorrow's job requirements," explained Elisa Hertzler, founder and CEO of Peers Solutions.

David Middelbeck, co-founder and CEO of edyoucated alongside Marius Venemann, emphasised: "The integration of Peers Solutions' established customer relationships and product roadmap perfectly complements our growth strategy. From the beginning, Peers and edyoucated have pursued a common mission: promoting modern, skill- based personnel development. We look forward to continuing to comprehensively support Peers' customers and offering them a holistic solution for AI-supported skill and learning management."