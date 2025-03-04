Combinder closes $500K Pre-Seed for decentralised energy network

Community-driven energy data network Combinder, has successfully closed a $500,000 Pre-Seed funding round for a $10 million valuation.

Combinder is a ​Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN). A DePIN is a network that uses blockchain technology to decentralise the development, maintenance, and operation of physical hardware infrastructure.

It transforms everyday electrical devices into active participants in the energy market. Users can earn token rewards by connecting rooftop solar units, HVAC systems, EV chargers, and other devices and monetise their energy flexibility.

"Due to a massive energy data gap, our grids are blind to everything that happens behind the regulated metering infrastructure — Combinder is the answer. We connect device owners, businesses, and innovators to create an open, decentralized energy network that benefits everyone," said Kai Siefert, founder and CEO of Combinder.

The company has developed a user-friendly app that enables device owners to join its global energy pool, supporting grid stabilisation, energy sharing, and renewable energy certification.

Energy service providers also gain access to a standardised API, enabling them to streamline their demand response, build virtual power plants, and enable peer-to-peer energy trading.

By connecting devices to Combinder’s global virtual power plant, people can earn rewards in its $BIND token for sharing their energy use data and adjusting their energy consumption to offset high-demand periods.

Combinder’s open beta launch has enlisted 3,000 participants and the DePIN, which is building on peaq, the layer-1 for the Machine Economy, has secured nine B2B partnerships across key sectors, including smart hardware, virtual power plants, and carbon finance.

Web3, Energy, and AI sectors, including 1kx, Outlier Ventures, DGFO, Moonrock Capital, MN Capital, and Prosper contributed to this round.

With this new capital, Combinder will accelerate development and expand its network by enhancing the Combinder API to support more device manufacturers and energy asset types.













