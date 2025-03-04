QuantWare secures €20M Series A to help develop large-scale quantum processors

Quantum computing company QuantWare has raised a €20 million Series A round.

The Delft company develops VIO, a technology that allows its customers to create the world's largest quantum processors (QPUs).

Traditional quantum processors are limited in their number of qubits and computer builders need to network together many smaller systems to build a single large system. Due to the noise these network links introduce, they are exponentially less powerful than a large monolithic system.

While the quantum computers of players like Google and IBM have 100 to around 1,000 qubits, VIO allows users to scale any qubit design and unlock the fastest path towards quantum computers with more than 1 million qubits in a single processor.

VIO overcomes the scaling bottlenecks that constrain today's QPUs with its proprietary QPU design, while third-party customers can leverage this technology through its Foundry and Packaging Services.

QuantWare already powers quantum computers for customers in 20 countries around the world.

Invest-NL Deep Tech Fund and Innovation Quarter co-led the round, with EIC Fund's and existing investors' participation, including FORWARD.one, Graduate Entrepreneur Fund and QDNL Participations, as well as Job van der Voort, founder and CEO of Remote.com

"Our mission is to make VIO the scaling standard, and have it power the first million-qubit quantum computers of the hyperscalers of tomorrow." said Matthijs Rijlaarsdam, CEO and co-founder at QuantWare.

"We are building the best team in the world to achieve this mission. Accelerating the path towards that moment is a very important thing to do, as systems of that size will change the world"

Last week, QuantWare announced the launch of pre-orders of 'Contralto -A, a QPU made for error correction.

Following the recent announcement of Google's 'Willow' error-correcting quantum chip, QuantWare has seen a surge in demand for customers looking to achieve a competitive roadmap towards large-scale error correction.

Contralto-A is intended as the first step on such a roadmap and is designed to be easily upgraded to QuantWare's larger VIO-powered QPUs. It is almost twice as large as competing solutions that are commercially available.

The new funding will help further develop VIO and build out its chip fabrication facilities.

Lead image: QuantWare co-founders Alessandro Bruno and Matthijs Rijlaarsdam. Photo: uncredited.