Invest-NL backs PhotonVentures with €5M to boost Netherlands photonics industry

PhotonVentures has received an investment from Invest-NL and a group of new private investors, with Invest-NL contributing € 5 million.

PhotonVentures is a specialised deep tech fund that invests in photonics startups in the Netherlands and Europe. By investing from an ecosystem perspective, young companies in the portfolio are better positioned in the rapidly developing photonics market, gain quicker access to customer feedback, and benefit from an international network for further growth.

The fund currently has 14 investments in leading companies, including Smart Photonics, Effect Photonics, Phix, PhotonFirst, and VitreaLab.

Today’s investment underscores the importance of the photonics industry for the Netherlands, as well as its competitive position in Europe and globally. Integrated photonics is one of the key technologies in which Europe, and particularly the Netherlands, plays a significant role.

To maintain this position, substantial investments from both the private and public sectors are essential.

Invest-NL joins a group of prominent tech investors, family offices, the Brabant Development Agency (BOM), PhotonDelta, Oost NL, the University of Twente, and TNO, who have previously invested in the fund. The final close of PhotonVentures Fund I, with a targeted fund size of €100 million, is planned for the end of this year.

According to Ewit Roos, General Partner at PhotonVentures:

“We are delighted to welcome Invest NL as a new investor in PhotonVentures. Their involvement not only reflects confidence in this specialised fund but also highlights the immense potential of integrated photonics and the crucial role it plays in technological progress in the Netherlands and beyond.”

Liz Duijves, Investment Manager at Invest-NL, added:

“Photonics is a key technology for the Netherlands and a priority in the national technology strategy. As one of the few photonics funds in Europe, PhotonVentures is a vital player in the further development of this sector. Our investment significantly contributes to the Netherlands' integrated photonics industry's growth and innovation.”

Lead image: PhotonVentures. Photo: uncredited.