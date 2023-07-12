The Netherlands’ SMART Photonics beams in €100 million

Eindhoven-based independent foundry for Indium Phosphide photonic integrated circuits, which provide small-scale integration and high performance combined with low energy consumption SMART Photonics has secured €100 million in new funds.

The government of the Netherlands will provide €60 million with an additional €40 million arriving via strategic players from the semiconductor industry including ASML, NXP and VDL Groep, and other financial institutions such as ING, BOP Impact Ventures and Deep Tech Fund, a part of Invest-NL and partly funded by the ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy.

According to the foundry, the new capital will be used to solidify its market position as a leading manufacturer of next-generation chips in a growing European photonic value chain. Additionally, the company intends to extend its manufacturing capabilities and accelerate the development of its photonic integrated chip technology platforms and its Process Design Kits (PDKs).

Through this debt funding round, since early 2017 SMART Photonics has now raised approximately $188 million.

We've previously profiled SMART Photonics as part of a larger work - Investors predict Europe's next unicorns at Tech Tour Growth.