Marvel Fusion secures €50M Series B extension for fusion energy development

Fusion energy company Marvel Fusion today announced the extension of its Series B funding round by €50 million, bringing the total round to €113 million. The extension includes new investments from EQT Ventures, Siemens Energy Ventures, and the European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund.

Existing investors Tengelmann Ventures and Bayern Kapital contributed again.

The extended financing round further supports Marvel Fusion’s transition from its research and development phase toward industrial deployment. This includes the current construction of a landmark $150 million laser facility in partnership with Colorado State University.

Additionally, Marvel Fusion is progressing its industrial partnership with Siemens Energy by jointly developing a conceptual design of a fully integrated fusion power plant. Moritz von der Linden, founder and CEO of Marvel Fusion, said: “Welcoming the EIC Fund, EQT Ventures and Siemens Energy to our shareholder board is fantastic; it gives us the financial and operational backing for executing the required milestones towards building the world’s first fusion prototype.”

To build the first laser-based fusion power plant, Marvel Fusion heavily innovates high-energy laser systems and scales the production of lasers.

Currently building two laser prototypes, the company is actively forging industrial partnerships for the ramp-up of laser production, which can meet the high-gain requirement needed to offer sufficient energy at competitive prices.

Siemens Energy commits significant resources to designing the overall concept for the fusion power plant as well as concepts for heat transfer and power generation systems.

Juha Pankakoski, Executive Vice President Global Functions at Siemens Energy, comments:

"We hope this important technology becomes a reality, enabling reliable energy. When that day arrives, Siemens Energy is committed to being at the forefront."

Antonia Schmalz, CTO of Pulsed Light Technologies and innovation manager at SPRIND, says:

“Providing the initial funding for the first two prototypes, SPRIND is committed to supporting Marvel Fusion’s path to scaled laser production and their further mission to build a fusion power plant.“

Ted Persson, Partner at EQT Ventures, said:

"Needless to say, solving fusion would be a generation-defining moment for humanity. We've followed the fusion space since the early days of EQT Ventures. The exceptional team at Marvel Fusion has proven time and again that fusion energy is within reach, and we are more than excited to partner with them."

Svetoslava Georgieva, Chair of the EIC Fund Board, added: