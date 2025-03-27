Market research platform Experial secures €2M Pre-Seed funding

German deep-tech startup Experial has closed a €2M Pre-Seed funding round, led by Capnamic Ventures with additional support from xdeck Ventures and angel investors.

The new funding will enable the company to advance its AI-powered digital twin technology, which aims to transform market research. The startup uses machine learning and AI to create digital twins of target audiences, simulating consumer behavior, purchasing decisions, and demographic patterns. This allows companies to conduct real-time market analyses, campaign evaluations, and product feedback assessments more accurately and efficiently than conventional methods.

Experial's technology addresses several pain points associated with traditional surveys. Surveys often suffer from biases, with respondents providing inaccurate or incomplete information. Additionally, market research studies can take weeks to complete, delaying decision-making.

The team is working on capabilities to analyse visual stimuli, such as social media content and advertisements, to provide even more granular insights. Experial’s AI-driven approach has already garnered interest from major clients, including Fressnapf, TDK, and Versicherungskammer Bayern.

As the company continues to refine its technology, it plans to introduce its solutions to additional sectors, including retail and financial services.

Olaf Jacobi, Managing Partner at Capnamic, commented on the investment, stating, “Experial impressively demonstrates how artificial intelligence can revolutionize market research. The technology has the potential to usher in an entirely new era of data-driven decision-making, and we are excited to support the team on this journey.”

Dr. Tobias Klinke, co-founder and CEO, added: “Our vision is to make data-driven consumer research accessible to every company. Instead of costly and time-consuming surveys, our AI-powered digital twins deliver fast, precise, and scalable market analyses.”