Linux Foundation Europe launches NeoNephos for EU digital sovereignty

Linux Foundation Europe today announced the official launch of the NeoNephos Foundation.

This new initiative is dedicated to fostering collaboration and innovation around open cloud infrastructure, digital sovereignty, and next-generation cloud-native technologies in Europe.

NeoNephos, one of the first concrete open source outcomes of the IPCEI-CIS EU investment, emerges as a response to the growing demand for secure, scalable, and transparent cloud solutions that support European goals of digital sovereignty.

Bringing together leading organisations, technology providers, and academic institutions, the foundation will serve as a hub for developing and promoting open source solutions that empower European enterprises and public sector entities.

“Linux Foundation Europe is proud to support the launch of NeoNephos, which represents a significant step forward in supporting Europe's cloud sovereignty goals through open source,” said Gabriele Columbro, General Manager of Linux Foundation Europe.

“By fostering an openly governed collaborative ecosystem, we can accelerate innovation by building and integrating with open source cloud native building blocks like Kubernetes, Sylva, and LF Networking projects. Together, we can leverage projects already hosted under the Linux Foundation global ecosystem, while ensuring alignment with regulatory and data protection requirements that are critical for European stakeholders.”

NeoNephos will focus on several key areas, including:

Cloud Infrastructure: Developing and promoting open, interoperable cloud technologies tailored to the needs of European enterprises and governments.

Digital Sovereignty: Ensuring that organisations retain full control over their data and infrastructure while maintaining compliance with European regulations.

Collaboration & Innovation: Providing a vendor-neutral environment where contributors can build, deploy, and scale cloud-native solutions that support a thriving digital economy.

A broad coalition of founding members is joining the NeoNephos Foundation to accelerate its mission, including leading technology companies, cloud providers, and research institutions. Initial members include Clyso GmbH, Cyberus Technology, Deutsche Telekom AG, SAP SE, TNO - ECOFED, and 23 Technologies GmbH.

According to Joachim Kraftmayer, CEO at CLYSO GmbH, NeoNephos represents a significant step forward in Europe's quest for digital autonomy and cloud sovereignty.

"As a long-standing advocate of open source solutions, I am excited about the launch of the NeoNephos Foundation, which aligns perfectly with CLYSO's commitment to harnessing open source software for innovative data management. By fostering collaboration between industry leaders, technology providers and academic institutions, NeoNephos will accelerate the development of secure, scalable and transparent cloud solutions that meet European regulatory standards."

Ferri Abolhassan, CEO T-Systems and Member of the Board of Management Deutsche Telekom AG. shared:

“A team is always stronger and better. With joint efforts we can ensure that Europe determines its own digital future and stays independent. For decades, T-Systems developed sovereign solutions for Germany and Europe together with other players. That is why we also heavily invest in building a cloud-edge infrastructure in IPCEI-CIS. NeoNephos as a shared open source standard will be a key enabler to make this a success."

NeoNephos welcomes additional members, contributors, and collaborators to get involved and support its efforts. Organisations and individuals interested in participating can find more information at neonephos.org.