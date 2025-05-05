Goparity raises €2.9M for sustainable crowdfunding projects

Portuguese crowdfunding platform Goparity has raised €2.9 million.

Since its founding in 2017, Goparity has already financed projects in almost 20 countries on three continents. The projects funded through the platform have helped prevent the emission of more than 30,000 tonnes of CO₂ per year, supported the creation of more than 4,700 jobs and had a direct positive impact on around 86,000 people.

The crowdlending platform currently has a record of more than €45 million lent to sustainable projects through its platform and, in 2024, reached €1 million in revenue for the first time.

3XP Global led the funding through its Impact Innovation Fund, and was supported by Mustard Seed Maze, Schneider Electric, Energy Access, Regenerative.eco and InvestEco Capital Corp as institutional investors, whose combined contribution exceeded €2.4 million .

This was also the second time the Portuguese startup opened an investment round to its investor community through an equity crowdfunding campaign (via Crowdcube), in which any person could invest with the same conditions as institutional investors. In total, it gathered more than 800 private investors, who contributed €470,000.

According to Nuno Brito Jorge, CEO and co-founder of Goparity, to complete a capital round for a purpose-driven company, in such a challenging international context, gathering different national and international reference investors with our investor community “is the best validation we can have.”

He predicts that the company will surpass the €50 million invested milestone in the first half of 2025.

“Investing in projects with an impact is now more important than ever. In just 6 weeks, between December 2024 and January 2025, the six largest banks in America and four of the largest banks in Canada left the UN’s Net Zero Banking Alliance. Let’s keep working to make money go where it can make a difference through positive impact on people and the planet.”

Rita Branco, Impact Partner at 3XP Global, stated:

“Investing in Goparity is reinforcing the belief that sustainable finance can be accessible, inclusive and scalable. We are very excited to support an incredible team that is transforming the way we finance the future and making Impact an easy — and real — choice for everyone.”

With this new funding round, Goparity plans to increase its community of investors, especially in Europe and Canada, reinforcing its presence in South America (where it already has several projects financed in Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil), but also in other parts of the Southern Hemisphere.

Lead image: Goparity, Photo: uncredited.