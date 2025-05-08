Bosch launches €250M venture fund to back deeptech startups

Bosch has announced a new €250M fund dedicated to deeptech startups. The fresh capital will support early-stage and scaleup companies in areas such as artificial intelligence, energy efficiency, automation, climatetech and quantum computing.

The new fund comes at a time when many corporations are tightening venture investment. Bosch’s emphasised its commitment to companies whose work stems from scientific or engineering advances and often take longer to commercialise.

Bosch has stated that it is interested particularly in sustainable mobility, climate-neutral solutions, and connected systems.

Ramesohl explained the firm’s strategy: “As a global investor, we need to be part of the local startup ecosystem so we can find startups with potential, whose innovative technologies could turn entire markets upside down.”

“Open Bosch empowers co-innovation,” said Ramesohl of the firm's Open Bosch program, launched in 2018. “This win-win partnership enables Bosch to strengthen and secure its innovation efficiency and support the company’s long-term success.”

“Startups can boost innovation in a way that delivers important growth impetus for a country’s economy,” said Stefan Hartung, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH. “That is why we want to remain a reliable partner for the startup sector worldwide, even in an adverse business environment.”

“We invest in particular in deep-tech startups, which are based on scientific breakthroughs or technological innovations,” said Ingo Ramesohl, managing director of Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH. “As a result, these young companies have great potential to bring about fundamental market change.”

Bosch Ventures' active portfolio includes more than 60 companies across key geographies and sectors. Among its most prominent exits are Xometry, a US-based marketplace for industrial parts, and IonQ, the first publicly listed quantum computing company.

It has also supported European deeptechs Quantum Motion, Arduino, and Aleph Alpha.