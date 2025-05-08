7% tax, fast registration, and female leadership: Moldova’s startup scene has arrived

If there were one place where the tech scene is under the radar but worthy of your attention, I would pick Moldova. The country is catching up fast, and as soon as it joins the European Union — slated for 2030, you’re all going to want to move there. You heard it from me first.

I have to admit, I can't remember ever getting a press pitch from a Moldovan startup.

But I recently attended the Startup Moldova Summit in Chișinău. Honestly, I was blown away by the entrepreneurial mindset, the innovation being developed.

Further, the regulations and frameworks already in place — and continuously evolving — are clearly designed to nurture and accelerate local talent.

The backbone of Moldova’s drive to cultivate a robust tech ecosystem and elevate its competitive edge regionally is the Moldova IT Park program MITP. Founded in 2018 as a quasi-governmental entity — created by government decision but not funded by the state — and a first of its kind, “e-park” within a broader e-governance ecosystem, it aims to nurture growth and simplify the entrepreneurial journey.

I met with MITP’s Director, Marina Bzovîi, and Veronica Bucur, International Promotion Manager, to learn more.

MITP is home to a vibrant community of over 2,266 companies, including a significant number with foreign investment from 39 countries, and a talented workforce exceeding 24,200 in IT, R&D, and creative sectors.

Europe’s simplest tax regime for tech?

MITP’s standout feature is that Moldova has created a unique tax regime designed specifically for IT businesses registered under MITP, allowing companies to pay just 7 per cent.

You read that right.

This single tax replaces corporate tax, personal income tax, social security contributions and other levies, making it one of the simplest and most attractive tax setups for tech entrepreneurs and their teams.

Bucur explains:

“In the IT Park, everything is included in that 7 per cent — company income tax, local taxes, road taxes — all included. So companies don’t have to deal with multiple tax entities. It’s simple.”

Oh, and the government has pledged to maintain a 7 per cent taxation framework until at least the end of December 31, 2035.

To qualify, your business must operate within an officially recognised IT park and generate at least 70 per cent of its revenue from IT-related activities such as software development, digital marketing, consulting and other tech-based services.

MITP is also in the process of developing a digital solution to allow remote registration, electronic signature, much like Estonia. It will let you open a company, register with MITP, and operate remotely.

But even now, the process for local startups is simple.

Bzovîi detailed: “Here, it can be done in one day, four hours, for around €250. Once you register, you get your electronic signature. You don’t need to stay here — you can sign reports remotely. And for citizens, most services are electronic. Everyone talks about Estonia, but Moldova’s been doing this for a long time.”

MITP also facilitates an IT Visa Program, making it easy for people in tech to attain a 2- to 4-year work residency in Moldova. Both offer renewal options, further simplifying the process.

According to a speech at the conference by Doina Nistor, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development Digitalisation, tech contributes to 7 per cent of Moldova’s GDP, more than 11 per cent of its national exports, and recorded the highest growth rate in Eastern Europe in recent years.

When talking about the sector, Nistor emphasised:

“It's powered by you, the entrepreneurs who dare to take the risks. It's driven by us, a government that firmly believes in the power of innovation, and it's amplified by our partners, especially the European Union.”

Government backing with real teeth

The Moldovan government will expand the national startup program in the coming months. It's increasing the grant threshold for Seed stage startups from €40,000 to €100,000 and matching VC co-funding. It’s also launching the first government-backed fund of funds for alternative funding for VCs and equity investment funds.

Further, the government is continuing to invest in the innovation ecosystem by launching future parks this year to advance innovation and R&D in high-potential areas like agriculture, food production, healthcare, and energy. The recently adopted Energy Sandbox law provides a valuable resource for R&D and product testing.

Nistor also shared plans for further accelerators focused on agritech, food tech, health tech, biotech, AI and big data.

Moldova also has freelancers covered. A law is underway to make it easier for freelancers to work freely without the complexity of setting up legal entities or hiring employees, whether they are game developers, engineers, designers, or marketers.

“You are all contributing to the startup ecosystem and the Moldovan economy, “ stressed Nisor.

A tech ecosystem powered by women

One thing you really notice in Moldova is that the tech ecosystem is full of women. Walk into any startup event, accelerator office, or innovation hub în Chișinău, and you’ll immediately notice that women are not just present — they’re leading.

For example, the Directors of Startup Moldova and MITP are female, as are most of the staff.

According to figures supplied by the Moldovan government, women make up 43 percent of the country's ICT sector. By comparison, in the US, women make up 28 per cent of the tech industry, and in the UK, it’s just 19 per cent.

Moldova has made clear efforts to support women in STEM from an early age, with targeted educational programs and scholarships encouraging girls to pursue studies in technology and engineering.

These efforts are paying off. The percentage of female university graduates in ICT fields has steadily risen to 26 per cent in 2023, from 22 per cent in 2017. While, this is yet to transcend to a parity in female founders compared to men, Moldova’s approach serves as a model for how emerging markets can build equitable, future-ready industries from the ground up.

Moldova’s startup diaspora is powering global innovation

It’s worth adding that when we talk about the Moldovan ecosystem, it, of course, encompasses a broader diaspora. Companies like Aspect Health and SONR are headquartered in the US.

Many have a presence in neighbouring Romania, a region which is worthy of its own emphasis, with startup programs like Bright Labs 2025, a founder bootcamp hosted within a medieval fortress (hell yeah) backed by the local Oradea Municipality which has funneled over €1 billion into public infrastructure and attracted €500 million in private investment.

The program will attract neighbouring Moldovan startups and serves to demonstrate how coordinated public-private investment can turn overlooked regions into startup powerhouses.

Simply put, if Moldova isn’t yet on your radar, it should be. The country is crafting a tech ecosystem that’s not only ambitious but deeply intentional — with smart policy, accessible infrastructure, and a palpable energy among its entrepreneurs.

Lead image: Freepik.