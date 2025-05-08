Startups, sustainability, and investment: Austria’s innovation engine

Austria’s tech ecosystem is rapidly emerging as a
dynamic hub for innovation, sustainability, and deep-tech development in Europe.
Vienna stands at the forefront as the central innovation hub, with Graz and Linz quickly gaining traction in fields such as AI, healthtech, and advanced manufacturing.
The
Austrian Research and Technology Report 2024 underscores the country’s significant advancements in research, technology, and innovation (RTI). Austria continues to perform exceptionally well in international rankings, having moved up in the European Innovation Scoreboard to become a "Strong Innovator," securing the 6th position in the EU in 2023. The country also leads in areas like quantum technologies, scientific publications, and STEM education.
The government’s
Climate and Transformation Initiative is boosting investment in sustainable energy and digital technologies. Additionally, Austria is increasingly focused on life sciences and health, with these sectors benefiting from extensive funding programs, including the Future Austria Fund.
Austria’s strategic emphasis on sustainability and digital transformation solidifies its position as a rising European tech powerhouse, offering strong infrastructure, talent, and funding for ventures that are shaping the future.
Here are 10 Austrian tech companies to keep an eye on in 2025.
1
Gropyus
Amount raised in 2024: €140M
Gropyus is a Vienna-based proptech company revolutionising the construction industry by delivering sustainable, affordable, and smart timber-hybrid buildings through a fully digitalised and automated process.
The company integrates software, robotics, and manufacturing expertise to create high-quality living spaces that prioritise environmental responsibility and tenant comfort. Utilising a vertically integrated approach, Gropyus manages every stage of the building lifecycle—from digital planning and off-site prefabrication to on-site assembly and ongoing operations.
With a commitment to sustainability, Gropyus designs buildings that meet stringent environmental standards, achieving significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions over their lifecycle.
In 2024, the company raised €140 million to boost the growth of its fully digital, flexible, and robot-driven smart factory located in Richen.
2
Storyblok
Amount raised in 2024: $80M
Storyblok is a pioneering headless content management system (CMS).
Designed to bridge the gap between developers and marketers, Storyblok offers a unique combination of visual editing tools and highly customizable content blocks within a modern headless architecture. This approach allows for the creation of flexible components that can be independently managed by content teams, enabling seamless content delivery across various platforms, including websites, mobile apps, IoT devices, and more.
The company raised a $80 million Series C round in 2024, aimed at enhancing AI features and expanding its presence in the U.S. and Europe.
Storyblok's platform is cloud-native and API-first, offering robust features such as a visual editor, component-based design, multilingual capabilities, and seamless integrations with various technologies.
3
Prewave
Amount raised in 2024: €63M
Prewave is an AI company specialising in supply chain risk intelligence.
The company offers a platform that leverages artificial intelligence to monitor and analyse risks across global supply chains. The system processes data from millions of sources in over 50 languages to identify and categorise 140 types of risks, including natural disasters, labour issues, and compliance violations.
In June 2024, Prewave secured €63 million in a Series B funding round. The investment aims to support the company's global expansion and further development of its AI capabilities.
4
Neoom
Amount raised in 2024: €30M
Neoom is a cleantech company dedicated to accelerating the global energy transition through decentralised, renewable energy systems.
The company offers integrated hardware and software solutions that enable individuals, businesses, and communities to produce, store, manage, and share clean energy efficiently.
Neoom's mission is to save one gigaton of CO₂ emissions by providing sustainable energy solutions that reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Their commitment to sustainability is reflected in their operations, with initiatives like calculating their corporate carbon footprint and investing in climate protection projects.
In 2024, the company secured €30 million aimed at scaling its impact across Europe.
5
Enspired
Amount raised in 2024: €25.5M
Enspired is an energy tech company specialising in AI-driven trading-as-a-service for flexible power assets.
The company leverages advanced reinforcement learning and a fully digital trading platform to optimise the performance of assets such as battery storage systems, virtual power plants, and flexible demand sources. Their technology enables real-time participation in short-term power markets, maximising profitability while contributing to grid stability and the broader energy transition.
In May 2024, Enspired secured €25.5 million in Series B funding, which will support Enspired's global expansion.
6
CycloTech
Amount raised in 2024: €20M
CycloTech is an aerospace company, specialising in advanced propulsion systems for next-generation air mobility.
The company has developed the CycloRotor—a unique 360° thrust vectoring technology based on the Voith-Schneider principle. This innovation enables vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), exceptional manoeuvrability, and seamless transitions between hover and forward flight, even in confined or turbulent environments.
The CycloRotor allows for omnidirectional thrust control without tilting the aircraft, making it ideal for urban air mobility (UAM), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and personal air transport. CycloTech's demonstrator aircraft, including the CruiseUp concept and the BlackBird prototype, showcase the potential of this technology for compact, efficient, and sustainable flight.
In 2024, the company secured a €20 million investment to support the certification process of the CycloRotor with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).
The company aims to make flying as accessible and routine as driving, opening the skies for everyday transportation needs.
7
Tset
Amount raised in 2024: €12.7M
Tset is a software company specialising in cost and carbon optimisation for the manufacturing industry.
Tset's enterprise cloud solution enables manufacturers to analyse product costs and CO₂ emissions in a single calculation, facilitating optimisation throughout the entire product lifecycle. The software utilises data-driven algorithms and hands-on industry knowledge to provide immediate insights into how design changes can affect costs and carbon footprints.
In 2024, Tset closed a €12.7 million Series A round as it expands to new markets and industries.
The company's mission is to transform cost and carbon management across the manufacturing industry, addressing the full spectrum of the product life cycle for enhanced sustainability and efficiency.
8
DeepOpinion
Amount raised in 2024: €11M
DeepOpinion is an AI company specialising in enterprise-grade automation of complex, knowledge-intensive business processes. The company offers a no-code platform that leverages Generative AI and large language models (LLMs) to automate tasks involving unstructured data such as documents, emails, and forms.
DeepOpinion's platform integrates seamlessly with over 200 enterprise software tools, making it adaptable across various industries, including insurance, banking, manufacturing, and telecommunications.
In 2024, DeepOpinion secured €11 million in a Series A funding round to support the global expansion and further development of its AI platform.
9
e.bs
Amount raised in 2024: €11M
e.battery systems is a technology company specialising in the development and production of high-performance lithium-ion battery systems.
The company offers a comprehensive range of products, including modular battery packs, energy storage systems (ESS), and battery management systems (BMS). Its proprietary technologies, such as patented cooling systems and second-life battery applications, contribute to enhanced performance, sustainability, and cost-efficiency.
A key focus of e.battery systems is the sustainable reuse of lithium-ion batteries from electric and hybrid vehicles.
In 2024, the company secured a €11 million investment.
10
Peak Technology
Amount raised in 2024: €10M
Peak Technology is a high-tech manufacturer specialising in advanced composite components for the aerospace and motorsport industries.
Founded in 2007, the company has established itself as a leading supplier of lightweight carbon fibre structures, including high-pressure tanks and complex assemblies for satellites, launch vehicles, and spacecraft.
The company's state-of-the-art facilities and vertically integrated value chain enable rapid prototyping and production, ensuring high-quality, customised solutions for its clients.
The company secured a €10 million growth investment in 2024 to scale its production capabilities and meet the increasing demand in the European space sector.
