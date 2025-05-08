Thinkpilot launches with €600K Pre-Seed for AI Workspace for product managers

Bulgarian SaaS startup Thinkpilot launched today with a €600,000 Pre-Seed round led by LAUNCHub Ventures, with participation from several strategic angels across Europe.

While many tools are bolting AI onto chatbots and documents, Thinkpilot is the first purpose-built AI workspace designed to think alongside a product team. It combines a collaborative co-pilot with specialised agents to support ideation, research, validation, and specification – all in one integrated flow.

From your first product idea to your final spec, Thinkpilot ensures every decision is grounded in relevant data, strategy, and user feedback.

The platform integrates with your whole product stack directly, such as Google Drive, Confluence, Jira and Linear, allowing teams to pull in company context automatically, so you never have to start from scratch or lose the “why” behind your work. It also offers the first-ever dedicated AI workspace for product teams, with pre-built expert agents built for core product workflows like market research, PRD generation, competitor analysis, and user feedback synthesis to give a few examples.

Founded late 2024, the Thinkpilot team brings together expertise in product, AI, and engineering. The company was co-founded by Stoimen Veselinov, a SaaS product leader and specialist; Megan Wolff, a growth and marketing strategist turned startup operator; Kiril Dimitrov, Head of R&D and AI specialist; and Antonio Iliev, CTO and engineering leader.

The team is based across Europe and the Middle East and is backed by LAUNCHub Ventures, one of the leading early-stage investors in the CEE region.

“We’re not adapting problems to fit the tech, we’re adapting the tech to solve the problems product teams actually have.” said Stoimen Veselinov, Co-Founder and CEO of Thinkpilot.

“We built it to remove the hidden obstacles that prevent teams from building truly valuable digital solutions.”

According to Todor Breshkov, Founding Partner at LAUNCHub Ventures:

“As AI rapidly commoditises code generation, the strategic leverage shifts upstream — to product teams and the decisions they make. Thinkpilot is uniquely positioned at this inflection point, giving product managers a 10x edge through a purpose-built AI co-pilot that integrates directly with their workflow.”

Lead image: Thinkpilot. Photo: uncredited.

















