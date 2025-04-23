Lace AI raises $19M Seed after 1000% growth in 2024, emerges as Bulgaria’s fastest-growing startup

Bulgarian revenue intelligence platform Lace AI has raised $19 million in Seed funding.

With a staggering 1000 percent growth in 2024, Lace is among the fastest-growing startups in Bulgaria, supported by a world-class team and a rapidly expanding R&D center in Sofia.

In the $650 billion home services and remodeling industry — spanning HVAC, plumbing, roofing, and more — most revenue still comes through phone calls.

Yet, companies struggle to understand why high-intent callers don’t book. Traditional methods rely on manual call reviews and incomplete metrics, leaving managers in the dark and leading to a 15–40 per cent revenue leak.

Lace AI analyses 100 per cent of inbound calls, instantly classifies outcomes, identifies missed opportunities, and offers targeted coaching insights—no extra marketing spend or headcount needed. Customers using Lace have seen up to 98 per cent booking rates and 35 per cent increases in net sales with zero additional overhead.

Lace AI was co-founded by Boris Valkov, an AI leader who previously led foundational projects at Facebook AI—including the development of PyTorch and scaling the distributed training of trillion-parameter machine learning models. “I’ve seen firsthand how elite AI technologies are often locked inside the walls of tech giants,” said Valkov.

“With Lace, we’re unleashing that power into one of the world’s largest, most underserved industries—and the results are staggering.”

According to Valkov:

“We built Lace as the AI-native revenue intelligence platform purpose-built for the $650 billion home services industry—a sector long overdue for transformation."

He contends that the company stands out for its relentless pace of innovation and ability to execute fast.

“That’s how we’ve been able to drive 1000 per cent growth in a single year — and we’re just getting started.”

The round was led by Bek Ventures, with participation from leading global firms LAUNCHub Ventures, Horizon VC, and industry representatives including Snowflake co-founder Marcin Zukowski, Vivino founder Heini Zachariassen, Payhawk co-founder Hristo Borisov, and other billion-dollar startup founders.

According to Mehmet Atici, Managing Partner at Bek Ventures: the Lace team has leveraged their unique combination of enterprise software and AI expertise to create a product that gives the customer the advantages of best-in-class AI technology without needing any technical knowledge.

Lace’s Sofia-based R&D center is now one of the largest AI hubs in the region, powering the company’s continuous innovation in call center understanding and performance coaching.

Lead image: Lace AI. Photo: uncredited.