DecisionRules secures €1.6M to scale its cloud-native SaaS platform internationally

Cloud-native SaaS platform DecisionRules has closed a €1.6 million financing round led by Lighthouse Ventures. Czech Founders VC, BD Partners, Chilli Ventures, and Czech angel investors Ory Weihs and Michael Rostock-Poplar participated.

Business rules are structured logic that companies use to make consistent, automated decisions, whether it’s approving a loan, detecting fraud or calculating a discount.

Traditionally, managing and automating these rules has required costly, complex systems built for large enterprises with dedicated IT teams. Known as Business Rules Management Systems (BRMS), these platforms help organisations define, deploy, and maintain decision logic, but most legacy solutions involve heavy technical involvement, long deployment cycles, and steep costs.

As a result, many businesses (especially small and medium-sized enterprises, or SMEs) have been unable to adopt decision automation effectively.

Founded in 2023, DecisionRules is headquartered in Prague with a sales office in Wilmington, Delaware, DecisionRules offers a SaaS-based, cloud-native alternative that is both affordable and accessible to businesses of all sizes. It enables non-technical teams to create, edit and deploy rules in real-time, removing the need for IT involvement. The platform can be used straight out of the box, integrates easily via API, and scales with growing business needs.

Unlike legacy solutions, which often take weeks or months to implement, DecisionRules allows companies to automate decision-making without costly developer support. It is already being used globally and in a range of industries, including finance, insurance, logistics, healthcare, and e-commerce, where it supports use cases such as risk management, fraud detection, and pricing automation.

According to Václav Kandrnal, CEO & Co-founder of DecisionRules, the company aims to break down the barriers that have made this technology out of reach for many businesses, and make decision automation as easy to access, afford and use as Excel or ChatGPT:

“This funding allows us to scale our sales and marketing globally, with a focus on the US and UK, where adoption is already strong. On the product side, we’re continuing to simplify and enhance decision automation, with new features, including AI-powered capabilities, on the way.”

DecisionRules is already used by enterprise customers such as Accenture, Boohoo, WizzAir, and Wolford. Key features include drag-and-drop rule creation, real-time validation, and version control, all designed to give business users full control over decision logic.

According to Michal Zálešák, Managing Partner at LightHouse Ventures, Generative AI is booming, but the demand for logic-based decision systems, the kind that drive real-world business outcomes, remains underserved.

“The DecisionRules team have been building in this space for years before founding the startup. With the right mix of expertise and ambition, they’re poised to, not only scale the production in the BRMS market, but also shape the future of Decision Intelligence and Intelligent Automation."

Vaclav Pavlecka, Managing Partner at Czech Founders VC, said:

"Vašek, Petr, and their team have spent years building mission-critical rule engines, and now they’ve channelled that experience into a frictionless SaaS. The result? A platform already trusted by banks, insurers, and e-commerce players to replace hard-coded logic with a visual interface that a business analyst can tweak in minutes. With that momentum, we believe they’re perfectly positioned to break into the US market.”

The funding will support sales expansion in the key US and UK markets, while also enabling new international efforts, particularly in Latin America.

The company is now focused on broadening its product capabilities, including AI-assisted rule building, and expanding into new verticals as demand for decision automation continues to grow.

Lead image: DecisionRules. Photo: uncredited.