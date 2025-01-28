Openvibe, the new social media app bridging the gap between users and platforms, raises €800K

Prague social network mobile app Openvibe has raised $800,000 in an investment round.

It aims to unify the fragmented world of open social media. By connecting Mastodon, Bluesky, Nostr, Threads, and more into a single intuitive platform, users can communicate easily across different networks and maintain complete control of their social space.

Traditional social network users under lock and key

We are currently witnessing an extremely dynamic development in social networking, according to Matěj Švancer, founder and CEO of Openvibe.

“TikTok is facing existential difficulties in the United States; there has been a significant outflow of users following Elon Musk's purchase of X (formerly Twitter), politicians are increasing pressure on social platforms, and educated or young people are increasingly moving to alternative networks."

Social networks have stopped being open. Unlike email, you cannot easily communicate with users of another operator.

People seek refuge in new-generation networks that are much more open and free.

Švancer asserts:

“As is usual with new technologies, the first users are often specific groups of people - IT specialists, scientists, or journalists. In the past, this group was gradually joined by the general public."

It is this user in flux that the startup Openvibe is targeting, offering multiple access to new generations of social networks through one secure mobile interface.

"The problem of disgruntled and migrating social network users is particularly acute in the US, where over 100 million users have left traditional social networks for next-generation social networks such as Mastodon, Bluesky, Nostr, and Threads.

The investment round was led by Czech Founders VC, with deep tech fund Tensor Ventures and Jan Široký, former CTO at Mews, also investing in the startup.

Notably, the investment round includes the participation of Automattic, owner of projects such as Tumblr or WordPress.com, a platform that runs more than 40 per cent of all websites on the internet.

Perseverance pays off

Švancer first contacted Automattic’s investment team using the standard method.

“But the conversation ended up being that we were too small for them for the time being and that we would get in touch later. I was interested in getting Automattic involved, though. When I found out that their CEO and founder Matt Mullenweg was going to be in Iceland the next day for a meet-and-greet event, I immediately bought a ticket and met him in person, even though he had never heard of me before. We eventually arranged the investment.”

Openvibe's solution was developed based on previous applications Tweetoshi and Plebstr.

The funds will allow Openvibe to accelerate product development, expand its user base, and develop further integrations with emerging social platforms and global brand development.

"At Czech Founders VC, we strongly believe in Openvibe's mission to bring users a more open and inclusive social media experience," says Ivan Kristel, co-founder and General Partner at Czech Founders VC, and continues:

“By prioritising user control, encouraging genuine interactions, and avoiding the shortcomings of centralised platforms, Openvibe can redefine how people communicate. We believe now is the best time for a platform emphasising user freedom of choice and true community."

"Openvibe is simply a gamechanger that has understood the frustration of billions of users of traditional social networks around the world and offered them a modern space where they can breathe freely thanks to its debugged technology," says Jan Faflik of Tensor Ventures, who led the investment on behalf of the deep tech fund.

Automattic's Jake McNamara Ackroyd of Corporate Development said:

"We are excited to support Matěj and the Openvibe team in their efforts to bring a more open, inclusive, and innovative social media experience to users worldwide."



The company is looking for additional Flutter developers in the Czech Republic to join its four-person team.