Innovation at the heart of Europe: Austria's tech renaissance and global impact

Austria's tech ecosystem characterizes a collaborative community of accelerators, incubators, and coworking spaces that provide essential resources and mentorship to budding entrepreneurs. Additionally, with its strategic location, excellent quality of life, and highly skilled workforce Austria becomes an attractive destination for tech talent from around the world.
As the Austrian tech ecosystem continues to evolve, it remains committed to sustainability, digital transformation, and driving economic progress through technological excellence.
Here are ten companies that contribute to the development of the ecosystem.
1
Gropyus
Industry: Real estate
Amount raised in 2023: €100M
Gropyus is a company that designs buildings as continuously ever-evolving products and creates the most exciting and affordable experience for all.
The company use its own building system, prefabricates elements in its factory, develops its own building operating system and uses strong end-to-end digitisation to modernise all aspects of the real estate life cycle.
Gropius's vision is to provide a sustainable living for everyone through the creation of an inclusive, diverse, and high-performing environment.
2
GoStudent
Industry: Education
Amount raised in 2023: €86.8M
GoStudent is a dynamic education technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the way students learn and excel academically.
With a mission to make quality tutoring accessible to all, GoStudent offers an innovative online platform connecting students with top tutors from around the world.
Through interactive live lessons, personalized support, and a flexible scheduling system, GoStudent empowers learners to achieve their full potential and succeed in their academic pursuits. Combining cutting-edge technology with a passion for education, GoStudent is reshaping the future of learning, one student at a time.
3
Refurbed
Industry: Cleantech
Amount raised in 2023: €53.3M
Refurbed is an eco-conscious online marketplace specializing in refurbished electronics.
Committed to sustainability and affordability, Refurbed offers a wide range of refurbished smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other tech gadgets that undergo rigorous testing and refurbishment processes.
By giving renewed life to pre-owned electronics, Refurbed not only reduces e-waste but also provides consumers with high-quality, reliable devices at a fraction of the cost. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Refurbed is redefining the way we buy and use electronics.
4
Magic.dev
Industry: Artificial Intelligence
Amount raised in 2023: €21.5M
Magic.dev is a leading technology company specializing in innovative solutions for developers and businesses. The company is working on frontier-scale code models to build a coworker, not just a copilot.
With a focus on simplifying complex processes, Magic.dev offers a suite of tools and services designed to streamline development workflows, enhance productivity, and accelerate time-to-market.
From authentication and authorization solutions to developer tools and APIs, Magic.dev empowers teams to build secure, scalable, and feature-rich applications with ease.
5
Prewave
Industry: Analytics
Amount raised in 2023: €18M
Prewave is an innovative technology company specializing in supply chain risk management.
Utilizing advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning, Prewave analyzes vast amounts of data to predict and mitigate potential disruptions in global supply chains. By providing real-time insights and early warnings, the company helps businesses proactively manage risks, ensuring smoother operations and enhanced resilience.
With a commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology, Prewave is transforming the way companies approach supply chain stability and efficiency.
6
Metaloop
Industry: Software
Amount raised in 2023: €16M
Metaloop, a metal recycling software firm, is revolutionizing the scrap metal recycling industry with its comprehensive software solution.
Covering matchmaking, logistics, recycling, financing, and trade discovery, Metaloop's platform streamlines and enhances every aspect of the recycling process.
By leveraging cutting-edge technology and efficient processes, Metaloop scrap metal into valuable raw materials, reducing environmental impact and conserving natural resources.
transforms
With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Metaloop is dedicated to creating a cleaner, more sustainable future through effective metal recycling practices.
7
Storebox
Industry: Logistics
Amount raised in 2023: €15.5M
Storebox is an innovative self-storage company that provides a seamless, fully digital storage solution.
With a focus on convenience and accessibility, Storebox offers customers the ability to book, manage, and access storage units online at any time.
Utilizing cutting-edge technology, Storebox ensures secure, flexible, and hassle-free storage options, making it easier than ever for individuals and businesses to store their belongings.
8
Hololight
Industry: Software
Amount raised in 2023: €10.9M
Hololight is global software company for augmented and virtual reality in the enterprise market. Founded in 2015, the company is the sole proven enterprise streaming platform for immersive applications.
The company provide the XR software, infrastructure and streaming technology to visualize and work with industrial 3D data at scale, thus revolutionizing the way companies engage with 3D content and scaling the use of XR.
Serving over 150 clients, Hololight supports virtual and augmented reality solutions, aiding enterprises in industries like automotive, aerospace, and mechanical engineering. By leveraging XR technology, the company helps improve industrial processes in product development, manufacturing, training, and service.
9
Finmatics
Industry: Fintech
Amount raised in 2023: €6M
Finmatics is a financial technology company specializing in automating accounting and financial processes.
Utilizing advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning, the company streamlines tasks such as invoice processing, expense management, and financial reporting. By automating these workflows, Finmatics enhances efficiency, reduces errors, and frees up valuable time for businesses and accounting professionals.
The company’s vision is to establish artificial intelligence as the gold standard for accounting automation in the long term because AI for accounting processes is a secure and transparent tool to make tedious accounting workflows easier for all accountants.
10
Greenwood Power
Industry: Energy
Amount raised in 2023: €5.1M
Greenwood Power is an innovative company specializing in smart grid technology and advanced monitoring solutions for the energy sector.
With a focus on enhancing the efficiency and reliability of electrical grids, the company provides state-of-the-art sensors and data analytics tools that enable real-time monitoring and management of power networks.
Greenwood Power helps utilities optimize performance, reduce downtime, and ensure a sustainable energy future.
