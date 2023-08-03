Edtech GoStudent raises $95M in funding for hybrid learning expansion in DACH region

Vienna-based edtech GoStudent has raised a $95 million funding round – a mix of equity and debt capital. Involved in the round was Deutsche Bank, and investors including Left Lane Capital, DN Capital, Tencent, Prosus, DST, Coatue and Softbank Vision Fund 2.

Funds will fuel the expansion of the hybrid learning solution to the DACH region. ‘GoStudent and Studienkreis (GoStudent acquired last year) will offer families in Austria and Germany access to packages tailored to the child's learning style and needs'. Students will get various different options for learning including GoStudent’s newly-launched virtual reality language learning platform.

“Families will have total flexibility via our hybrid model. If the preference is for offline tutoring, but the family is travelling for summer, 1:1 online lessons can be booked to ensure momentum is not lost. Or, if a child loves to learn English together with other children, but needs 1:1 support in mathematics, we can make this happen. For us, hybrid is about ensuring long-term learning success that suits the needs of the individual. This raise ensures we seize this opportunity, and signals confidence that we are driving the future of education,” says GoStudent CEO and co-founder, Felix Ohswald.

“As one of GoStudent’s earliest investors, we backed the company’s vision and are thrilled to see the team execute against it,” says Harley Miller, CEO and Managing Partner at Left Lane Capital. “The team has honed its core online tutoring offering, built a sustainable model, and grown across Europe. As GoStudent doubles down on its existing VR capabilities, introduces smart AI tools, and drives synergies with Studienkreis, we see even further potential to complete its vision of hybrid offline and online tutoring, as well as introducing other technology-enabled learning modalities.”