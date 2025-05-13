desk.ly raises seven-figure funding for hybrid workplace management

Osnabrück-based workplace management startup desk.ly has raised a seven-figure financing round from HTGF for its next growth phase.

desk.ly addresses the growing challenges of hybrid working models with features such as desk sharing, smart booking suggestions and data-driven office management. Based on past bookings, teammates' workspace choices and individual needs and preferences, desk.ly suggests the optimal workspace.

desk.ly's desk sharing software reduces vacancies, optimises resources and makes office space more flexible — whether through more compact space planning or subletting.

Since its founding in 2021, desk.ly has been helping companies transition to hybrid working models.

With over 1,000 customers, including Eurowings, Funke Medien Gruppe, OMR, Volksbank and Fraunhofer, and more than 100,000 active users, desk.ly is one of the leading platforms for intelligent workplace management in Europe. The team now consists of around 40 employees.

Felix Mohr, CEO and founder of desk.ly, says:

"In the new world of work, efficiency, flexibility and data intelligence are the keys to success. That's why we're building desk.ly - together with our customers and based on our belief that every workplace should be smart, sustainable and people-centric."

Hybrid working models and shared desks mean that offices are on average 40 per cent less occupied. This unused space offers huge savings potential — from reduced rental and energy costs to lower cleaning and catering expenses.

desk.ly helps companies turn this potential into concrete financial benefits and sustainably reduce their operating costs.

In addition to reducing rental costs, desk.ly can also optimise ancillary costs such as energy, cleaning and food, benefiting the company's bottom line and contributing to sustainability.

According to Maurice Kügler, Senior Investment Manager at HTGF, desk.ly has achieved strong growth with impressive capital efficiency and has successfully positioned itself in a dynamic market:



“We are excited to accompany the strong team on its journey and believe that desk.ly will play a key role in shaping the future of work environments.”

desk.ly will use the funding to further develop its AI-based features, such as personalised booking recommendations and intelligent agents. It will also focus on strategic partnerships with leading brands in the furniture, construction, and workplace consultancy industries to create a holistic solution for its customers.

Lead image: desk.ly founders. Photo: uncredited.









