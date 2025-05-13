Madrid-based Shakers raises €14M to power the freelance workforce across Europe

Spanish startup Shakers, a platform helping companies build high-performance teams by combining human freelancers and AI agents, has raised €14 million in Series A funding.

The round was led by Partech, with participation from KFund, Brighteye Ventures, Athos Capital, and Wayra, Telefónica’s innovation arm.

Shakers helps companies access and manage tech talent by offering a platform that connects businesses with vetted freelancers. The platform uses AI to match talent with projects and to assemble and manage hybrid teams, comprising both human experts and AI agents designed to tackle complex, long-term projects.

"Leveraging our matchmaking system, developed over three years and certified for transparency and quality standards, we recommend a highly targeted selection of freelancers who best match your project's defined parameters. " Héctor Mata, CEO and co-founder of Shakers, explained.

The €14 million investment will be used to expand Shakers across Europe, double its team over the next 12 months, and accelerate the development of new AI capabilities within the platform. By 2027, the company aims to have orchestrated more than 10,000 hybrid projects across the continent.

Shakers’ rise comes amid a major shift in how companies approach work and talent. The global freelance economy is expanding rapidly, and Europe is no exception. The IT outsourcing market in Europe is set to grow from €180 billion to over €280 billion by 2030, driven by a growing preference for agile, project-based hiring and AI-enabled tools.

"Our long-term vision is to create a true hybrid workforce, where humans and AI agents collaborate seamlessly. Freelancers will focus on creativity, strategic decisions, and complex problem-solving, while AI agents handle assigned routine tasks. AI will act as a coordinator, assigning tasks based on respective strengths, and personalized AI agents will serve as copilots, adapting to each freelancer’s working style."

Their philosophy touts "freeworkers" as opposed to freelancers: "Freeworkers are digital natives who actively integrate AI tools into their daily workflows, viewing them as capability multipliers. Unlike traditional freelancers who mainly sell their time, freeworkers adopt a proactive mindset, focusing on creating value to transformational projects, and developing their careers beyond billable hours or without the need to commit to a single company for a decade."

Shakers’ platform analyses over 1,000 data points per freelancer to assess technical skills, soft skills, experience, and cultural fit. This eliminates much of the friction typically associated with freelance hiring, such as early interviews and technical tests.

“At Partech, we believe that while AI is reshaping the way we work, exceptional talent will always be at the heart of the future of work,” said Simone Riva, Senior Principal at Partech. “From our very first conversation, it was clear the Shakers team is building something special - a fast, intuitive platform tailored to the flexible workforce of tomorrow. They’re redefining how companies find, hire, and collaborate with top talent.”