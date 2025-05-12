Proton, Whereby, and NextCloud to headline new series spotlighting sovereign European digital solutions.

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, the need to strengthen Europe’s technological independence has become urgent. By mobilising a broad coalition of industry stakeholders, DIGITAL SME is working to integrate existing European solutions into a cohesive tech stack that aligns with EU standards and supports innovation across the digital value chain.

To kick off this phase, DIGITAL SME is launching the Tech Solutions Made in Europe webinar series, highlighting mature, market-ready alternatives to non-European digital services.

The sessions — starting on 22 May — will feature solutions from Proton, Whereby and NextCloud covering areas like office tools, cloud services, and data security. The series is part of a broader effort to compile a public catalogue of digital solutions that support Europe’s tech sovereignty.

The EuroStack initiative has garnered support from a diverse array of organisations committed to advancing Europe's digital sovereignty. These supporters include industry leaders, SMEs, research institutions, and advocacy groups such as:

Cubbit

Dassault Systèmes

Ecosia

Euclidia

European AI Forum

European DIGITAL SME Alliance

European Startup Network

Evroc

German AI Association

Italian Tech Alliance

OVH Cloud

OSBA (Open Source Business Alliance)

Scaleway

Secunet

Sopra Steria

Sebastiano Toffaletti, Secretary-General of DIGITAL SME, stated:

“Achieving European tech sovereignty can only happen if we are able to federate our digital solutions into a commercially viable offer. We already have the companies and the capacities. Now is the time to bring them together.”

Interested companies can pledge their support and register for the webinar on 22 May here.